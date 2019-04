Notre-Dame Fire: रवीना टंडन, रितेश देशमुख और ऋषि कपूर से समेत इन बॉलीवुड सितारों ने जताया दुख

‪She’s been around for over 800 years not just as a testament of our history but also place for many that found their peace, hope and faith in. This iconic monument is an inspiration to artists across the globe and it’s really sad to know that humanity has lost #NotreDame today. ‬

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on Apr 15, 2019 at 1:16pm PDT