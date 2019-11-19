 रानू मंडल के मेकअप लुक का बना मजाक, फैन्स ने लगाई ट्रोलर्स की क्लास - ranu mandal ke makeup ka bana mazak fans ne lagai trollers ki class DA Image
19 नबम्बर, 2019|1:15|IST

रानू मंडल के मेकअप लुक का बना मजाक, फैन्स ने लगाई ट्रोलर्स की क्लास

रेलवे स्टेशन में गाना गाकर सोशल मीडिया स्टार बनीं रानू मंडल हाल ही में अपने मेकअप लुक को लेकर काफी सुर्खियों में हैं। बता दें कि रानू हाल ही में एक इवेंट में पहुंचीं जहां उन्होंने मेकअप किया हुआ था। उनका मेकअप इतना ज्यादा था कि लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया। लेकिन रानू के फैन्स को ये सब पसंद नहीं आया और उन्होंने ट्रोलर्स को करारा जवाब दिया है। रानू के फैन्स का कहना है कि ट्रोलर्स को ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए और उन्हें रानू की रिस्पेक्ट करनी चाहिए।

पढ़ें रानू के फैन्स के ट्वीट्स...

Why everyone is after the life of #RanuMandal?

If you don't like her, you can simply ignore her. What is the need of making fun of her looks? I think, such people need think of their own life rather than making the standards of beauty or someone's sense.

— Khushboo (@KhushbooTweets) November 16, 2019

 

Whatever it is ,but humour should be kept into a certain dimension only. respect #RanuMandal we really dont know what she had gone through ,this is totally new for her,she isnt capable of handling it thats it.leave her. #peace

— Dibya Ranjan (@brown_walkers) November 16, 2019

 

Yup,in my view she doesn't know how to handle fans and we are not fully aware of her life history i.e.what she went through in her life and what might have happened with her in railway platform..Let's respect #Ranumandal.

— Gaind Lal (@GaindLal6) November 16, 2019

 

People tweeting on #RanuMandal s makeup !!
True. joblessness has increased.

— Naziya Dusgikar | نازیہ (@NaziyaRDusgikar) November 16, 2019

 

Bhai wo ni hai ette hum log jaishi educated..And bohot bure din dekhi hai wo life me..har taraf hates he mile honge ushe..and she don't know how to maintain fans and status.. bcz kabhi kishi ne sikhaya ni ushe..so plz stop making fun of her.
Plz see @Bhuvan_Bam status on YouTube.

— Gyan Prakash Agrawal (@agrawal_gyan) November 18, 2019

 

Bigg Boss 13: खेसारी लाल यादव ने बदला लुक, तो घर वालों ने कुछ ऐसे किया परेशान

शिल्पा शेट्टी ने बताया- कैसे 90 के दशक में प्यार करना आसान था?

रानू मंडल का रैंप वॉक वीडियो...

रानू मंडल ने इसी इवेंट में रैंप वॉक भी किया था। रानू का रैंप वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुआ था। स दौरान वो पूरे ट्रेडिशनल आउटफिट में नजर आ रही हैं। रानू के इस वीडियो में बैकग्राउंड में फिल्म 'फैशन' का गाना जलवा चल रहा है। रैंप वॉक करते हुए रानू ऑडियंस की तरफ देखकर वेव भी करती हैं।

देखें वीडियो-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by D-Devil Memer (@ddevilmemer) on

  • Web Title:ranu mandal ke makeup ka bana mazak fans ne lagai trollers ki class

