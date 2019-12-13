 Rani Mukerji: Mardaani 2: Movie Fans: Reaction: On Twitter: - Mardaani 2: रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स DA Image
13 दिसंबर, 2019|1:38|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
रेप वाले बयान पर बोले राहुल गांधी- नहीं मागूंगा माफी, ध्यान भटकाने को हो रही है कोशिश
बोरिस जॉनसन फिर जीते ब्रिटेन का आम चुनाव, PM मोदी ने दी बधाई
निर्भया गैंगरेप: दोषियों को जल्द फांसी की याचिका पर करना होगा इंतजार, अब 18 को होगी सुनवाई
अमेरिका ने ईरान पर लगाए नए प्रतिबंध, ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियों को बनाया निशाना
Hyderabad Encounter: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज कर सकते हैं हैदराबाद मुठभेड़ मामला की जांच
दुनियाभर में 1.2 करोड़ लोग दूसरे देशों में शरणार्थी की जिंदगी गुजार रहे
अयोध्या मामले में 18 समीक्षा अर्जियों पर सुनवाई आज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट चैंबर में करेगा फैसला
नागरिक बिल के विरोध में पूर्वोत्तर सुलगा, सेना अलर्ट पर, असम के 10 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद; 10 खास बातें
नानावती आयोग की रिपोर्ट : मोदी को गुजरात दंगों में क्लीनचिट
मौत के खौफ से निर्भया के दोषियों का वजन घटा, तिहाड़ में फांसी घर तैयार कराया गया
विशेष:
#नागरिकता संशोधन बिल#नर्सरी एडमिशन 2020#हैदराबाद गैंगरेप#क्राइम#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

Mardaani 2: रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

2

रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’ रिलीज हो चुकी है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि जिन लोगों का दिल कमजोर है वे इस फिल्म को देखने से बचें क्योंकि कहानी काफी खौफनाक है। महिलाओं के साथ क्रूरता से पेश आने वाले उस सीरीयल किलर की कहानी को दिखाया है जिसे देखकर आपका दिल दहल जाएगा। इसमें महिलाओं की सुरक्षा, उनके साथ होने वाली असमानता के बारे में दिखाया गया है। रानी मुखर्जी ने अपनी एक्टिंग से दर्शकों का दिल जीता है। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म में रानी मुखर्जी ने एक मजबूत पुलिस अफसर शिवानी शिवाजी रॉय का किरदार निभाया है। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

गोपी पूथरन ने फिल्म के डायरेक्शन से लेकर कहानी, स्क्रीनप्ले और डायलॉग का काम संभाला है। इन सभी चीजों में निर्देशक खरे उतरते नजर आते हैं। फिल्म का पहला भाग काफी दिलचस्प है। और ये कहानी आपको बांधकर रखने वाली है। पूथरन ने हर सेकेंड को इस्तेमाल करते हुए शानदार कहानी रची है। स्क्रीन से आपकी नजर हटे ऐसा बिलकुल नहीं होगा। रानी मुखर्जी को एक दमदार और मजबूत पुलिस अफसर के रूप में दिखाया है जो आपको हैरान कर देगा।

Mardaani 2 Box Office Prediction Day 1: रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’ कर सकती है पहले दिन इतने करोड़ की कमाई

Mardaani 2 Movie Review: अंदर तक झकझोर के रख देगी रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Rani Mukerji: Mardaani 2: Movie Fans: Reaction: On Twitter:

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

Rashifal: शुक्र ग्रह दो दिनों में बदलेगा राशि, इन राशि वालों को मिलेगा आर्थिक लाभ

Rashifal: शुक्र ग्रह दो दिनों में बदलेगा राशि, इन राशि वालों को मिलेगा आर्थिक लाभ

MP board 10th 12th time table 2020: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का टाइमटेबल जारी

MP board 10th 12th time table 2020: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का टाइमटेबल जारी

क्यों पता नहीं चलती किडनी की खराबी, जानिए लक्षण और इलाज के बारे में

क्यों पता नहीं चलती किडनी की खराबी, जानिए लक्षण और इलाज के बारे में

Bihar police SI exam 2019: बिहार दारोगा भर्ती के लिए राज्यभर में बने 500 केंद्, 22 दिसंबर को परीक्षा

Bihar police SI exam 2019: बिहार दारोगा भर्ती के लिए राज्यभर में बने 500 केंद्, 22 दिसंबर को परीक्षा

New Year 2020: नए साल में नहीं होगी पैसों की कमी, पर्स में रखें ये 7 चीजें

New Year 2020: नए साल में नहीं होगी पैसों की कमी, पर्स में रखें ये 7 चीजें

Surya Grahan 2019: पौष अमावस्या 26 दिसंबर को लगेगा साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण, स्नान-दान का विशेष महत्व

Surya Grahan 2019: पौष अमावस्या 26 दिसंबर को लगेगा साल का आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण, स्नान-दान का विशेष महत्व

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर