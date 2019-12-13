Mardaani 2: रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘मर्दानी 2’ रिलीज हो चुकी है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि जिन लोगों का दिल कमजोर है वे इस फिल्म को देखने से बचें क्योंकि कहानी काफी खौफनाक है। महिलाओं के साथ क्रूरता से पेश आने वाले उस सीरीयल किलर की कहानी को दिखाया है जिसे देखकर आपका दिल दहल जाएगा। इसमें महिलाओं की सुरक्षा, उनके साथ होने वाली असमानता के बारे में दिखाया गया है। रानी मुखर्जी ने अपनी एक्टिंग से दर्शकों का दिल जीता है। आपको बता दें कि फिल्म में रानी मुखर्जी ने एक मजबूत पुलिस अफसर शिवानी शिवाजी रॉय का किरदार निभाया है। पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
Massive respect for director @gopiputhran, he carried film on his shoulder, film shines BRIGHT and will hit the HIT status... well done team #mardani2— Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) December 13, 2019
Overall #Mardaani2 will emerge as WINNER in terms of both appreciation and box office numbers
4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #Mardaani2Review
#OneWordReview #Mardaani2 : A-W-E-S-T-R-U-C-K#Mardaani2 is a mystery thriller espionage nail-biting that keeps you hooked and edges U of your seat. Rani Mukherjee excels in this police cop. She is back and she has outdown herself. @yrf #RaniMukerji— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) December 12, 2019
⭐⭐⭐.5 /5
1 time watch pic.twitter.com/hyBNwJn5XU
#Mardaani2 - HARD HITTING crime thriller brillianty executed by Gopi Purthan. Watertight script, fast paced screenplay & PHENOMENAL performance by #RaniMukerjee & #VishalJethwa are major highlights. Film will shake your soul with its message. Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Mardaani2Review— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 13, 2019
#Mardaani2Review #Mardaani2 is MUST WATCH!— Vivek Verma (@VVermaOfficial) December 13, 2019
Rating: 🌟🌟🌟
Powerful, impactful and intriguing with a very important message, which INDIA should definitely watch & understand...#RaniMukerji #GopiPuthran @Mardaani2 @yrf pic.twitter.com/cQ2STOASm4
It’s absolute treat to watch #ranimukherjee she is outstanding in #Mardaani2 and pitch perfect .what an impactful and relevant film delivered by @gopiputhran 👏👏 #VishalJethwa is a revelation @yrf #AdityaChopra kudos to the team pic.twitter.com/2clS0s7JuZ— siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) December 12, 2019
#Mardaani2 is an average film being helmed by Yash raj to showcase the horrendous plight of our country where crime and punishment doesn't go hand in hand . #RaniMukherjee stands out but the pace and screenplay is just about decent , wont find much appreciation!— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) December 12, 2019
⭐⭐🌟
Go watch #Mardaani2 👮♀️ Enough tweeting and babbling about rape Watch this movie as it's a big eye opener 💯 #RaniMukerji is the best actress she proves that yet again 😍 Men keep your ego aside and go watch an actress do excellent action movie. You won't regret I assure you 😎— Neelam (@_kneelam) December 12, 2019
Simple and strong message to society and for those specifically who have daughter or sister. 3*** #Mardaani2 MustSee @yrf pic.twitter.com/lXsvUAxSet— P. Khatri (@PKhatri6) December 12, 2019
First reaction reviews of #Mardaani2 are very positive..This sequel is better than the 1st part..!!!#mardaani— Pavan K. (@pavankhedkar07) December 12, 2019
#Mardaani2— mangal grah ki prani (@komaliskatariya) December 12, 2019
An eye opener
A need of the hour
1 time but must watch
Wow 👌👌👌Was the climax "Nail biting" how was the climax of the movie #Mardaani2 pic.twitter.com/Xy3ZRXFaVj— Sudeep Tawde (@STawdee) December 12, 2019
Welcome Back Shivani Shivaji Roy .@gopiputhran Directed #Mardaani2 starring #RaniMukerji is the CLASSY one just like how #Mardaani was. Rani delievers the power packed performance. And so is #VishalJethwa, a dream debut for him. #Mardaani2Review @yrf @adityachopra_— Keval Asher (@asherkeval) December 13, 2019
#Mardaani2 - Take a bow #RaniMukerji for this one! Loved the first one, immensely loved this one, also because the topic is touchy & it’s high time the legal system in India takes some stringent action against the rape culture in the country. I really liked this film! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/McLxvBpj5b— Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) December 13, 2019
गोपी पूथरन ने फिल्म के डायरेक्शन से लेकर कहानी, स्क्रीनप्ले और डायलॉग का काम संभाला है। इन सभी चीजों में निर्देशक खरे उतरते नजर आते हैं। फिल्म का पहला भाग काफी दिलचस्प है। और ये कहानी आपको बांधकर रखने वाली है। पूथरन ने हर सेकेंड को इस्तेमाल करते हुए शानदार कहानी रची है। स्क्रीन से आपकी नजर हटे ऐसा बिलकुल नहीं होगा। रानी मुखर्जी को एक दमदार और मजबूत पुलिस अफसर के रूप में दिखाया है जो आपको हैरान कर देगा।
