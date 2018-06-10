ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018 Live Updates: नतीजे जारी, प्रणव गोयल बने टॉपर, jeeadv.ac.in पर करें चेक
जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुपवाड़ा के केरन सेक्टर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, सुरक्षा बलों ने तीन आतंकियों को किया ढेर
कर्नाटक के असंतुष्ट विधायकों से मिले राहुल गांधी, बेनतीजा रही बातचीत
'2019 में BJP बहुमत से चूकी तो प्रणब मुखर्जी सर्वमान्य PM उम्मीदवार'
तेजप्रताप RJD नेताओं से नाराज, बोले- भाइयों के बीच फूट डालने की कोशिश
BJP में शामिल होना चाह रहे हैं कांग्रेस और JDS के कई MLA: येदियुरप्पा
संपूर्ण क्रांति सुपरफास्ट गाजियाबाद में पटरी से उतरी, हावड़ा रूट बाधित
जम्मू कश्मीर: बांदीपुरा के पनहार में सेना के गश्ती दल पर आतंकियों ने की फायरिंग
दिल्ली के छतरपुर में चार बदमाशों का एनकाउंटर, तीन पुलिसकर्मी भी जख्मी- टीवी रिपोर्ट्स
शंघाई सहयोग संगठन के शिखर सम्मेलन में शामिल होने चीन के चिंगदाओ पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी। राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग से होगी द्विपक्षी वार्ता।
विशेष:
#ट्रंप-किम वार्ता #एससीओ समिट #रमजान #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

PHOTOS: रणबीर की फैमिली के साथ डिनर करने पहुंचीं आलिया, क्या चल रही है शादी की बात ?

आलिया भट्ट इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर के परिवार से भी काफी घुलती मिलती जा रही है। एक खबर की मानें तो रणबीर ने आलिया को न्यू ईयर ईव पर ऑफिसियली प्रप्रोज भी किया था।

ranbir kapoor, alia bhatt

कुछ दिनों पहले सोनम कपूर की शादी के रिसेप्शन में आलिया रणबीर ने एक साथ जिस तरह फोटो क्लिक करवाईं उसने तो मानों इन दोनों के बीच रोमांस की खबरों पर मोहर ही लगा दी थी। यहीं नहीं हाल ही में आलिया ने रणबीर कपूर की भांजी के लिए स्पेशल गिफ्ट भी भिजवाया था और कल रात सामने आई डिनर आउटिंग की फोटोज ने तो ये साफ कर दिया है कि दोनों की फैमिली भी इस मामले में इनवॉल्व हो चुकी हैं। जी हां, आलिया भट्ट इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर के परिवार से भी काफी घुलती मिलती जा रही है। जिसका सबूत है ये फोटोज जो कल रात की हैं। जी हां, बीते रोज आलिया रणबीर की फैमिली के साथ डिनर करने पहुंचीं थीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने रणबीर की भांजी का हाथ भी थामा हुआ था। पीछे रणबीर की मां नीतू कपूर और बहन रिद्धिमा भी दिखाई दे रही हैं।

रणबीर कर चुके हैं आलिया को प्रपोज...
एक खबर की मानें तो रणबीर ने आलिया को न्यू ईयर ईव पर ऑफिशियली प्रप्रोज भी किया था। इस दौरान ये रयूमर्ड कपल बुल्गारिया में अपनी फिल्म ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’ की शूटिंग के लिए साइट्स की रेकी पर डायरेक्टर अयान मुखर्जी के साथ गया हुआ था। इसके बाद बुल्गारिया में रणबीर कपूर की मॉम नीतू सिंह भी पहुंची थी और उन्होंने आलिया के साथ फोटो भी क्लिक करवाई थी।

आलिया से रिश्ते पर ये बोले रणबीर...
हाल ही में रणबीर कपूर ने जीक्यू को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में आलिया के प्रति अपने प्यार का इजहार कर ही दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि ये रिश्ता अभी काफी नया है और अभी उन्हें स्पेस की जरुरत है। साथ ही रणबीर ने कहा था, ‘नया रिश्ता एक उत्साह की तरह आता है और पुरानी ट्रिक्स नई ट्रिक्स बन जाती है।’

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:ranbir kapoor alia bhatt special dinner date with family see photos

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

RBSE 10th Result 2018: जल्द जारी हो सकते हैं राजस्थान 10वीं के नतीजे, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in पर चेक करें

कानपुरः जेईई एडवांस्ड का परिणाम आज

कानपुरः संपूर्ण क्रांति का गार्ड कोच पटरी से उतरा, शिवगंगा-पूर्वा सहित 44 ट्रेनें फंसी

जरूर पढ़ें

तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान145/6(20.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश144/6(20.0)
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 1 रन से हराया
Thu, 07 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बांग्लादेश134/8(20.0)
vs
अफगानिस्तान135/4(18.5)
अफगानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 05 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
अफगानिस्तान167/8(20.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश122/10(19.0)
अफगानिस्तान ने बांग्लादेश को 45 रनो से हराया
Sun, 03 Jun 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
पाकिस्तान174/10(48.1)
vs
इंग्लैंड363/10(106.2)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को एक पारी और 55 रनों से हराया
Fri, 01 Jun 2018 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र एकदिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच
स्कॉटलैंड
vs
इंग्लैंड
ग्रंज क्रिकेट क्लब, रीबन प्लेस, एडिनबर्ग़
Sun, 10 Jun 2018 03:30 PM IST
मैच 1
नीदरलैंड
vs
आयरलैंड
हाज़ेलार्वेग, रोट्टर्डम, नीदरलैंड
Tue, 12 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
स्कॉटलैंड
vs
पाकिस्तान
ग्रंज क्रिकेट क्लब, रीबन प्लेस, एडिनबर्ग़
Tue, 12 Jun 2018 08:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर