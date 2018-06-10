PHOTOS: रणबीर की फैमिली के साथ डिनर करने पहुंचीं आलिया, क्या चल रही है शादी की बात ?

कुछ दिनों पहले सोनम कपूर की शादी के रिसेप्शन में आलिया रणबीर ने एक साथ जिस तरह फोटो क्लिक करवाईं उसने तो मानों इन दोनों के बीच रोमांस की खबरों पर मोहर ही लगा दी थी। यहीं नहीं हाल ही में आलिया ने रणबीर कपूर की भांजी के लिए स्पेशल गिफ्ट भी भिजवाया था और कल रात सामने आई डिनर आउटिंग की फोटोज ने तो ये साफ कर दिया है कि दोनों की फैमिली भी इस मामले में इनवॉल्व हो चुकी हैं। जी हां, आलिया भट्ट इन दिनों रणबीर कपूर के परिवार से भी काफी घुलती मिलती जा रही है। जिसका सबूत है ये फोटोज जो कल रात की हैं। जी हां, बीते रोज आलिया रणबीर की फैमिली के साथ डिनर करने पहुंचीं थीं। इस दौरान उन्होंने रणबीर की भांजी का हाथ भी थामा हुआ था। पीछे रणबीर की मां नीतू कपूर और बहन रिद्धिमा भी दिखाई दे रही हैं।
रणबीर कर चुके हैं आलिया को प्रपोज...
एक खबर की मानें तो रणबीर ने आलिया को न्यू ईयर ईव पर ऑफिशियली प्रप्रोज भी किया था। इस दौरान ये रयूमर्ड कपल बुल्गारिया में अपनी फिल्म ‘ब्रह्मास्त्र’ की शूटिंग के लिए साइट्स की रेकी पर डायरेक्टर अयान मुखर्जी के साथ गया हुआ था। इसके बाद बुल्गारिया में रणबीर कपूर की मॉम नीतू सिंह भी पहुंची थी और उन्होंने आलिया के साथ फोटो भी क्लिक करवाई थी।
आलिया से रिश्ते पर ये बोले रणबीर...
हाल ही में रणबीर कपूर ने जीक्यू को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में आलिया के प्रति अपने प्यार का इजहार कर ही दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि ये रिश्ता अभी काफी नया है और अभी उन्हें स्पेस की जरुरत है। साथ ही रणबीर ने कहा था, ‘नया रिश्ता एक उत्साह की तरह आता है और पुरानी ट्रिक्स नई ट्रिक्स बन जाती है।’
