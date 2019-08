जानिए क्यों बेली डांस सीख रही हैं रकुल प्रीत सिंह, किया यह खुलासा

Colour colour which colour do you choose 😝❤️ #manmadhudu2 promotions in Top - @sameermadan_official Pants - @hm Earrings - @misho_designs 📸 - @eshaangirri Styled by - @neeraja.kona Asst by - @manogna_gollapudi makeup @chaks_makeup hair @tinamukharjee

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on Aug 8, 2019 at 2:24am PDT