प्रियंका चोपड़ा के साथ काम करने के लिए बेताब हुए राजकुमार राव, ‘द व्हाइट टाइगर ’ के लिए कही ये बात

So looking forward to these two projects. Working with both @rodriguez and #RaminBahrani is like night and day, and that’s so exciting for me. Between #TheSkyIsPink releasing at @tiff_net next week, filming #WeCanBeHeroes and bringing one of my favorite books to life, #WhiteTiger, as both an actor and EP, looks like it will be an awesome end to the year. @netflix

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 5, 2019 at 12:12pm PDT