जानें क्यों हंसल मेहता ने लोगों को धोखेबाजों से बचकर रहने की दी सलाह

फिल्मकार हंसल मेहता, जिनसे अभिनेता राजकुमार राव के साथ उनकी किसी अज्ञात परियोजना के बारे में पूछा जा रहा है, उसे लेकर उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया है कि वह ऐसी किसी परियोजना पर काम नहीं कर रहे हैं।

आईएएनएस के मुताबिक उन्होंने लोगों को धोखेबाजों के जाल में न फंसने से आगाह करते हुए कहा है कि ऐसी किसी भी परियोजना के लिए कोई राशि नहीं ली जा रही।

मेहता ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि कुछ धोखेबाज लोग मेरे और राजकुमार के साथ किसी अज्ञात परियोजना की हवा उड़ा रहे हैं। वे परियोजना के नाम पर लोगों से पैसे की मांग कर रहे हैं, जिसके बारे में हम दोनों को कुछ भी नहीं पता है। ऐसी कोई परियोजना नहीं है और न ही किसी तरह की धनराशि की मांग की गई है। कृपया सावधान रहें।

उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि करीब 20 लोगों ने मुझसे फोन और मैसेज के जरिए इस अज्ञात परियोजना के बारे में पूछा है। कृपया मुझे सीधे मैसेज करें या इस बारे में किसी भी तरह के स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मेरे मैनेजर से संपर्क करें। धोखेबाजों की बातों से गुमराह न हों।

मेहता और राजकुमार ने 'सिटी लाईट्स', 'शाहिद', और 'ओमर्ता' जैसी फिल्मों पर साथ काम किया है। ये दोनों फिर से फिल्म 'तुर्रम खान' में काम कर रहे हैं।

  Hindi News
  • Web Title:Rajkumar Rao film Director Hansal Mehta gave this advice to people

