जानें क्यों हंसल मेहता ने लोगों को धोखेबाजों से बचकर रहने की दी सलाह

फिल्मकार हंसल मेहता, जिनसे अभिनेता राजकुमार राव के साथ उनकी किसी अज्ञात परियोजना के बारे में पूछा जा रहा है, उसे लेकर उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया है कि वह ऐसी किसी परियोजना पर काम नहीं कर रहे हैं।

आईएएनएस के मुताबिक उन्होंने लोगों को धोखेबाजों के जाल में न फंसने से आगाह करते हुए कहा है कि ऐसी किसी भी परियोजना के लिए कोई राशि नहीं ली जा रही।

If you feel so strongly and if you are genuinely concerned please do your thing. Stop using a child's condemnable and heinous murder to draw attention to yourself. Stop using this tragedy to further your 'us' and 'them' agenda. Stop misusing this forum for your whataboutery. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2019

There are some unscrupulous persons floating around with a non-existent project with me and @RajkummarRao. They seem to be seeking finance for a project that neither of us know anything about. There is NO such project. And there is NO such finance that is being sought . BEWARE. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2019

मेहता ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि कुछ धोखेबाज लोग मेरे और राजकुमार के साथ किसी अज्ञात परियोजना की हवा उड़ा रहे हैं। वे परियोजना के नाम पर लोगों से पैसे की मांग कर रहे हैं, जिसके बारे में हम दोनों को कुछ भी नहीं पता है। ऐसी कोई परियोजना नहीं है और न ही किसी तरह की धनराशि की मांग की गई है। कृपया सावधान रहें।

उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि करीब 20 लोगों ने मुझसे फोन और मैसेज के जरिए इस अज्ञात परियोजना के बारे में पूछा है। कृपया मुझे सीधे मैसेज करें या इस बारे में किसी भी तरह के स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मेरे मैनेजर से संपर्क करें। धोखेबाजों की बातों से गुमराह न हों।

There are at least 20 people who have messaged me or called asking about this non-existent film(s). Kindly DM or get in touch with my managers at CAA-KWAN if you need any clarification. Just don't get misled by fraudsters. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2019

मेहता और राजकुमार ने 'सिटी लाईट्स', 'शाहिद', और 'ओमर्ता' जैसी फिल्मों पर साथ काम किया है। ये दोनों फिर से फिल्म 'तुर्रम खान' में काम कर रहे हैं।