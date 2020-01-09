 DA Image
Darbar Twitter Reaction: रजनीकांत की फिल्म ‘दरबार’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

रजनीकांत की जब भी कोई फिल्म रिलीज होती है तो देश में वो दिन किसी त्योहार से कम नहीं होता है। आज रजनीकांत की फिल्म ‘दरबार’ रिलीज हुई है और इसे दर्शकों से अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। पहले दिन पहला शो देखने के लिए थिएटर के बाहर रजनीकांत के फैंस की लंबी लाइन लगी है। फिल्म का डायरेक्शन ए आर मुरुगादॉस ने संभाला है। रजनीकांत, एक पुलिसवाले का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जिसका नाम आदित्य अरुणासलम होता है। इन्हें मुंबई एक स्पेशल ऑपरेशन की जांच के लिए भेजा जाता है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर रजनीकांत की फिल्म देखने के बाद रिएक्शन्स आने लगे हैं। कोई इसे कॉकटेल मिक्स एक्शन फिल्म बता रहा है तो कोई इसे फैमिली एंटरटेनर और ब्लॉकबस्टर बता रहे हैं। आइए देखते हैं ट्विटर रिएक्शन... 

