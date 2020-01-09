Darbar Twitter Reaction: रजनीकांत की फिल्म ‘दरबार’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

रजनीकांत की जब भी कोई फिल्म रिलीज होती है तो देश में वो दिन किसी त्योहार से कम नहीं होता है। आज रजनीकांत की फिल्म ‘दरबार’ रिलीज हुई है और इसे दर्शकों से अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। पहले दिन पहला शो देखने के लिए थिएटर के बाहर रजनीकांत के फैंस की लंबी लाइन लगी है। फिल्म का डायरेक्शन ए आर मुरुगादॉस ने संभाला है। रजनीकांत, एक पुलिसवाले का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जिसका नाम आदित्य अरुणासलम होता है। इन्हें मुंबई एक स्पेशल ऑपरेशन की जांच के लिए भेजा जाता है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर रजनीकांत की फिल्म देखने के बाद रिएक्शन्स आने लगे हैं। कोई इसे कॉकटेल मिक्स एक्शन फिल्म बता रहा है तो कोई इसे फैमिली एंटरटेनर और ब्लॉकबस्टर बता रहे हैं। आइए देखते हैं ट्विटर रिएक्शन...
#Darbar Review #No2.#DarbarReview : PRIZEWINNER— Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) January 8, 2020
Rating-⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐/5#Rajinikanth steals the limelight show.
Engrossing screenplay, behemoth preternatural & beguiling unreal moments. Prodigious performances by #Rajnikanth
BGM, Music & Color grading was is ⭐sensational 💯 pic.twitter.com/3O5laRKeBx
#DarbarReview— Mahesh Babu fan (@Khushal_Offl) January 9, 2020
One word :- M-A-S-T-E-R-P-I-E-C-E#Thalaivar Nailed it.
BGM is awesome
Thriller is outstanding and "Asli mein villain hu beta ye kaisa laga" is the life of movie.#Rajinikanth sir acting is on top level
⭐⭐⭐⭐🌠 /5#DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/ki2Isi4n6G
Darbar is two or three times better than Petta👍— ரௌடி (@Rowdy_3_) January 9, 2020
Petta was strictly for Rajini fans
Darbar is a complete package for Fans, family audience and neutrals !!
Will be a treat for action movie lovers !!!@ARMurugadoss has delivered a pakka mass blockbuster movie 🔥#DarbarReview pic.twitter.com/Dwm51NpXik
RAJINIFIED THRILLER !— Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) January 8, 2020
Darbar is the film that every Thalaivar fan was eagerly waiting for so many years.
ARM strikes Gold. The King rules every scene
THALAIVAR CHUMMA KIZHICHI IRUKAARU ! Extraordinary film#DARBARFDFS #DarbarReview #DarbarThiruvizha #Darbar #DarbarPongal
#DarbarReview - Entertaining 1st Half - cocktail mix of action, comedy laced love pursuit of @rajinikanth. Intelligent twists leading to a good interval bang— MovieCrow (@MovieCrow) January 9, 2020
Plot thickens w/ intro of @SunielVShetty in the 2nd half@anirudhofficial ensures there is no dull/quiet moment #Darbar pic.twitter.com/ZR8rDUYgOV