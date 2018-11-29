DA Image

रमेश पोवार बोले-मिताली से रिश्ते तनावपूर्ण, अलग-थलग रहने वालीं खिलाड़ी, संभालना मुश्किल
इमरान खान ने नवजोत सिद्धू से कहा- आप पाकिस्तान में चुनाव लड़िए, जीत जाएंगे
29 और 30 नवंबर को दिल्ली में 'संसद मार्च' के लिए जुटेंगे देशभर के किसान
राहुल गांधी बोले- संविधान को मिटाने की साजिश को सफल नहीं होने दूंगा
सत्ता संग्राम: मध्यप्रदेश, मिजोरम में थमा प्रचार का शोर, मतदान बुधवार को
पूर्व पीएम मनमोहन सिंह ने कहा- पाकिस्तान के रवैये में कोई बदलाव नहीं
दोस्तों से आतंकवादियों को लेकर कर रहा था मजाक, विमान से उतारा गया
मनमोहन की पीएम मोदी को सलाह: सार्वजनिक भाषणों में संयम बरतें
चयन विवाद को लेकर BCCI अधिकारियों के सामने पेश हुईं मिताली और हरमनप्रीत
मुंबईः ऑयल टैंकर में लगी भीषण आग, झुलसकर ड्राइवर की मौत
2.0 फैन्स REVIEW: फिल्म देखने के बाद कुछ ऐसा है फैन्स का रिएक्शन

2.0 फैन्स Reaction

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार स्टारर फिल्म 2.0 रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर फैन्स में काफी एक्साइटमेंट है। वैसे तो इस फिल्म को लेकर सभी फैन्स एक्साइटेड हैं, लेकिन थलाइवा रजनीकांत के फैन्स को सुबह से ही फिल्म देखने के लिए लाइन में लगे हैं। फिल्म देखने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन भी दे रहे हैं। 

हॉल में फैंस ने किया डांस

फिल्म में रजनीकांत की एंट्री के बाद फिल्म को हॉल में ही 3 मिनट के लिए रोक दिया गया। इस दौरान उनके फैंस ने उनकी एंट्री पर न सिर्फ सीटियां और तालियां बजाई बल्कि डांस भी किया। 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.3 मिलियन टिकट बिके

बता दें कि फिल्म के पहले शो की 1.3 मिलियन टिकट बिक गए थे। इसकी जानकारी साउथ इंडिया के ट्रेड एक्सपर्ट रमेशा बाला ने बीती रात अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुक माई शो नाम की बेवसाइट ने रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ‘2.0’ की एडवांस बुकिंग के दौरान 1.3 मिलियन टिकिट बेच डाले थे।  

अब जब फिल्म के पहले दिन की टिकट इतनी बिकी है तो इससे आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि फिल्म की पहले दिन की कमाई कितनी रहने वाली है।

2.0 MOVIE REVIEW: फिल्म देखने का है प्लान, तो यहां पढ़ें रिव्यू

ट्रेड एक्सपर्ट रमेश बाला ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में इस बात की जानकारी दी है कि फिल्म ने तमिल रीजन में 'बाहुबली' और 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तान' से भी बेहतरीन एडवांस बुकिंग दर्ज कराई है। रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की '2.0' अब भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बेहतरीन एडवांस बुकिंग दर्ज कराने वाली फिल्म बन गई है।

आपको बता दें कि '2.0' 2010 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म रोबोट का सीक्वल है। फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार क्रोमैन की भूमिका में हैं। रजनीकांत फिल्म में अपने किरदार को दोहराने वाले हैं. उनका फिल्म में डबल रोल होगा। एक साइंटिस्ट वसीकरण का और दूसरा रोबोट चिट्टी का। बता दें कि 550 करोड़ के साथ 2.0 भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी और महंगी फिल्म है।  सबकी नजरें 2.0 पर टिकी हुई हैं। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि ये फिल्म सारे बॉक्स ऑफिस रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी। 

  Web Title:rajinikanth and akshay kumar starrer 20 fans reaction

UPTET answer key 2018 : प्राथमिक स्तर की टीईटी में सभी को एक-एक नंबर मिलना तय

UPTET answer key 2018 : प्राथमिक स्तर की टीईटी में सभी को एक-एक नंबर मिलना तय

UPTET 2018: कल जारी होगी फाइनल उत्तरमाला, इन दो तारीख में जारी हो सकते हैं नतीजे

UPTET 2018: कल जारी होगी फाइनल उत्तरमाला, इन दो तारीख में जारी हो सकते हैं नतीजे

ind vs aus: जानिए सहवाग ने किसे बताया ओपनिंग के लिए परफेक्ट, गावस्कर की राय बिल्कुल अलग

ind vs aus: जानिए सहवाग ने किसे बताया ओपनिंग के लिए परफेक्ट, गावस्कर की राय बिल्कुल अलग

