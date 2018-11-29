2.0 फैन्स REVIEW: फिल्म देखने के बाद कुछ ऐसा है फैन्स का रिएक्शन

सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार स्टारर फिल्म 2.0 रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर फैन्स में काफी एक्साइटमेंट है। वैसे तो इस फिल्म को लेकर सभी फैन्स एक्साइटेड हैं, लेकिन थलाइवा रजनीकांत के फैन्स को सुबह से ही फिल्म देखने के लिए लाइन में लगे हैं। फिल्म देखने के बाद फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन भी दे रहे हैं।

हॉल में फैंस ने किया डांस

फिल्म में रजनीकांत की एंट्री के बाद फिल्म को हॉल में ही 3 मिनट के लिए रोक दिया गया। इस दौरान उनके फैंस ने उनकी एंट्री पर न सिर्फ सीटियां और तालियां बजाई बल्कि डांस भी किया।

At interval for #2Point0 and I have never seen this level of effects outside of Hollywood 🙌🏻 so so so impressed — Samantha (@SamanthaJoGoes) November 29, 2018

We haven't seen anything like this. We won't see anything like this! @shankarshanmugh has made a mark in history. This is going to take some time to process.



Half way through #2Point0 and my gooseflesh moments can't be counted @rajinikanth is the ultimate 5th force — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) November 28, 2018

#2Point0 First Half-Now What Can I Say😍😍😍This Experience Something Beyond Life😍Padam Chumma Vera Level🔥This is theReason Why @shankarshanmugh Is Called The King Of Directors🔥And Thalaivaaaa Wat can I Say about U?😍😍😭😭Simply Super🔥All Set For Second Half!! — Sumanth R (@Sumanthr10R) November 29, 2018

#2Point0 interval - I literally have no words. Sir @shankarshanmugh - Kaala Kaatunga. Particle physics to practical jokes , U have no scope to even turn your head. Meratti vittu irukaanga. Pure 3D experience. We can proudly say that this movie belongs to tamilnadu / India !! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) November 28, 2018

We all are part of history now! Anybody who gets to watch #2Point0 was destined to get edutained by @shankarshanmugh 's vision



5th force awakens #2Point0 is one of the finest films ever made



Tamil cinema just stands taller now — S Abishek (@cinemapayyan) November 29, 2018

1.3 मिलियन टिकट बिके

बता दें कि फिल्म के पहले शो की 1.3 मिलियन टिकट बिक गए थे। इसकी जानकारी साउथ इंडिया के ट्रेड एक्सपर्ट रमेशा बाला ने बीती रात अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट के जरिए दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि बुक माई शो नाम की बेवसाइट ने रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म ‘2.0’ की एडवांस बुकिंग के दौरान 1.3 मिलियन टिकिट बेच डाले थे।

अब जब फिल्म के पहले दिन की टिकट इतनी बिकी है तो इससे आप अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कि फिल्म की पहले दिन की कमाई कितनी रहने वाली है।

2.0 MOVIE REVIEW: फिल्म देखने का है प्लान, तो यहां पढ़ें रिव्यू

ट्रेड एक्सपर्ट रमेश बाला ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट में इस बात की जानकारी दी है कि फिल्म ने तमिल रीजन में 'बाहुबली' और 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तान' से भी बेहतरीन एडवांस बुकिंग दर्ज कराई है। रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की '2.0' अब भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बेहतरीन एडवांस बुकिंग दर्ज कराने वाली फिल्म बन गई है।

With best adv booking of the year so far in TN, #2Point0 is heading for a Monsterous Opening in TN tomorrow..



TN Govt has allowed 5 shows per day.. 3D version is a revenue booster.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 28, 2018

आपको बता दें कि '2.0' 2010 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म रोबोट का सीक्वल है। फिल्म में अक्षय कुमार क्रोमैन की भूमिका में हैं। रजनीकांत फिल्म में अपने किरदार को दोहराने वाले हैं. उनका फिल्म में डबल रोल होगा। एक साइंटिस्ट वसीकरण का और दूसरा रोबोट चिट्टी का। बता दें कि 550 करोड़ के साथ 2.0 भारतीय सिनेमा की सबसे बड़ी और महंगी फिल्म है। सबकी नजरें 2.0 पर टिकी हुई हैं। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि ये फिल्म सारे बॉक्स ऑफिस रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी।