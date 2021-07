राज कुंद्रा केस में एक और मॉडल का खुलासा, न्यूड शूट के बदले 25 हजार का मिला था ऑफर

I was also asked by #UmeshKamat to shoot #nude for #rajkundra's app #Hotshots in Nov 2020,but I refused. Kamat offered Rs 25k/day. Thank God I did not fall for big name of https://t.co/KqaIglFBEU girl from #jharkhand got divorce from her husband because she shot for them. pic.twitter.com/YHCaJ79FRD