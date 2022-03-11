Friday, March 11, 2022
हमें फॉलो करें :
Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंई- पेपर Offerशहर चुनें साइन इन

मल्टीमीडिया

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ मनोरंजनRadhe Shyam Twitter Review: प्रभास- पूजा की राधे श्याम को फैन्स ने बताया धमाकेदार, कुछ बोले- सुपर फ्लॉप

Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: प्रभास- पूजा की राधे श्याम को फैन्स ने बताया धमाकेदार, कुछ बोले- सुपर फ्लॉप

हिन्दुस्तान,मुंबईAvinash Singh
Fri, 11 Mar 2022 04:07 PM
Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: प्रभास- पूजा की राधे श्याम को फैन्स ने बताया धमाकेदार, कुछ बोले- सुपर फ्लॉप

इस खबर को सुनें

Radhe Shyam Twiter Review: दर्शकों का इंतजार पूरा हो गया है और पैन इंडिया एक्टर प्रभास (Prabhas) की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म राधे श्याम (Radhe Shyam) रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म में प्रभास के साथ पूजा हेगड़े (Pooja Hegde) रोमांस करती नजर आ रही हैं। राधा कृष्ण कुमार निर्देशित फिल्म को देखने के लिए फैन्स काफी एक्साइटिड थे और अब उनका इंतजार पूरा हो गया है। फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स रिएक्ट कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में आपको बताते हैं राधे श्याम का ट्विटर रिव्यू....

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को कैसी लगी राधे श्याम?
सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को लेकर अलग अलग हैशटैग्स सामने आ रहे हैं। फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स तेजी से रिएक्ट भी कर रहे हैं। कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ट्वीट कर रहे हैं तो कुछ फोटोज और वीडियोज भी शेयर कर रहे हैं। देखिए राधे श्याम के बारे में क्या है ट्विटर यूजर्स का कहना...
 

कैसा है रिएक्शन
राधे श्याम को सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के अलग अलग एक्शन सीन्स और दमदार डायलॉग्स की फैन्स जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के गानों को भी दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद किया है। राधे श्याम को कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने साढ़े 3 से लेकर चार तक रेटिंग्स दी हैं। वहीं कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि फिल्म 5 स्टार है और ये सभी फिल्मों के बॉक्स ऑफिस रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी। एक ओर जहां फिल्म को खूब पंसद किया जा रहा है तो कई सशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने फिल्म को डिसअपाॉइन्टिंग भी बताया है।

रिलीज से पहले ही कमाए 200 करोड़ रुपये
फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले ही 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है। AndhraBoxOffice.com की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक फिल्म के थिएट्रिकल राइट्स ही 210 करोड़ रुपये में बेचे गए हैं। जिसमें से 100 करोड़ रुपये तेलुगू राज्यों में फिल्म की सेलिंग डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाएंगे। अगर फिल्म को अच्छी ओपनिंग मिल जाती है तो पहले ही हफ्ते में फिल्म से होने वाली कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार पहुंच सकती है।

अगला लेख
अगला लेखकंगना रनौत के लिए सच हो चुकी है ज्योतिषी की भविष्यवाणी, प्रभास ने बताया किस्सा
Radhe ShyamPrabhasEntertainment Newsअन्य..
epaper

संबंधित खबरें

प्रभास- पूजा की 'राधे श्याम' को फैन्स ने बताया धमाकेदार, पढ़ें रिव्यू

प्रभास- पूजा की 'राधे श्याम' को फैन्स ने बताया धमाकेदार, पढ़ें रिव्यू

कंगना के लिए सच हुई ज्योतिषी की भविष्यवाणी,प्रभास ने बताया किस्सा

कैमरे में रिकॉर्ड हुआ यामी गौतम का Oops Moment, वीडियो वायरल

अंजलि ने खोली करणवीर की पोल, बोलीं- बीवी की फोटो दिखाकर बोले...

पार्थ समथान समेत इन 15 सेलेब्स ने ठुकराई थी बॉलीवुड की बिग बजट फिल्में

Chakda Xpress के लिए ग्राउंड पर जमकर पसीना बहा रहीं अनुष्का शर्मा

अनुष्का शर्मा ने वीडियो शेयर कर की झूलन गोस्वामी की तारीफ, देखें VIDEO

समांथा और अल्लू अर्जुन की हिंदी सुनकर आ जाएगा मजा, प्रभास के दो शब्द सब पर भारी

शमिता शेट्टी ने किया राकेश बापट संग ब्रेकअप? एक्ट्रेस ने तोड़ी चुप्पी

राधे श्याम: रिलीज से पहले ही 200 करोड़ कमा चुकी है प्रभास की फिल्म