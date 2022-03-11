Radhe Shyam Twitter Review: प्रभास- पूजा की राधे श्याम को फैन्स ने बताया धमाकेदार, कुछ बोले- सुपर फ्लॉप
Radhe Shyam Twiter Review: दर्शकों का इंतजार पूरा हो गया है और पैन इंडिया एक्टर प्रभास (Prabhas) की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म राधे श्याम (Radhe Shyam) रिलीज हो गई है। फिल्म में प्रभास के साथ पूजा हेगड़े (Pooja Hegde) रोमांस करती नजर आ रही हैं। राधा कृष्ण कुमार निर्देशित फिल्म को देखने के लिए फैन्स काफी एक्साइटिड थे और अब उनका इंतजार पूरा हो गया है। फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स रिएक्ट कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में आपको बताते हैं राधे श्याम का ट्विटर रिव्यू....
सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स को कैसी लगी राधे श्याम?
सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को लेकर अलग अलग हैशटैग्स सामने आ रहे हैं। फिल्म को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स तेजी से रिएक्ट भी कर रहे हैं। कुछ सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ट्वीट कर रहे हैं तो कुछ फोटोज और वीडियोज भी शेयर कर रहे हैं। देखिए राधे श्याम के बारे में क्या है ट्विटर यूजर्स का कहना...
For once I’m not the only one in the hall. Whole bunch hooting, cheering, clapping. In anticipation. Movie hasn’t begun. This is true fandom #RadheShyam— shubhra gupta (@shubhragupta) March 11, 2022
As director said,every other role in the movie apart from Prabhas-Pooja are sort of cameos which makes sense for a love story.#RadheShyam— RADHESHYAM (@AnDayswatch) March 11, 2022
Review of #RadheShyam— Prabhas (@Prabhas9878) March 11, 2022
It's one of the best Indian movies I watched since last decade. The cinematography, songs, VFX, acting, everything is amazing. It's a very beautiful film. #Prabhas acting and chemistry is superb 🔥
Rating - 4.5/5
I love and enjoy the #RadheShyam movie— Ashok@soLo.com (@AshoksoLocom1) March 11, 2022
Beautiful Acting from @hegdepooja
I really love it
Nice songs from @MusicThaman
Mind blowing Bgms..... https://t.co/g0DCiV5U5c
Cedded Kurnool Dis Dhone City Rebels Ora Mass Archakam Celbreations.. Pottellu Bali Echaru 🥵🔥— romeo👑💞 (@ReddyVengal2) March 11, 2022
Evadei Valla Kadu Kurnool Lo Rebels Celbreations Match Cheyadamu 🤘#Prabhas #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/Q1nVEPopzZ
So watched #RadheShyam@hegdepooja has acted beautifully with #Prabhas being the amazing actor he is. After being projected as one of the most bankable stars, a film without any big action sequences/mass appeal is rare— Jatin Verma (@Me_JatinVerma) March 11, 2022
#Prabhas and #PoojaHegde nailed their roles.— RADHESHYAM (@AnDayswatch) March 11, 2022
They complimented each other so fine.
You can feel the emotions. It was neither overboard nor too little.
It was so apt#RadheShyam @hegdepooja 's finest performance till date
#Prabhas and @hegdepooja performances are superbb 👌👌#RadheShyam— Venkat Kick🤘 (@srigandhkv) March 11, 2022
#RadheShyam decent..liked it!— Funny_Liver (@funny_liver) March 11, 2022
Fresh story, great music, so-so execution, needed better actors. Prabhas is ok but looks horrible. Especlly his nose is a distraction, also the VFX used on his face make him look like a cartoon. Pooja looks lovely. An easy 2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/yYjSOrSsjo
The First time @MusicThaman scored for a Prabhas Anna film, He meant.. He took the responsibility of carrying the film on his shoulders. What a miraculous piece of Score! #RadheShyam could have never been this soulful without him, Thank you Brother 🙏🏻🥲— Deepak (@deepuzoomout) March 11, 2022
#RadheShyam is a Flop Movie and Prabhas's Hindi Dubbing Is the Worst..As i Predicted earlier!!— Suvasish Dattaa/AKA/ Hypocrites Smasher :’ (@SuvasishDutt669) March 11, 2022
I swear i will not Watch His Upcoming movies if he is Dubbing in Hindi..#RadheyShyam #RadheyShyamflop
People might think Prabhas is perfect in Radhe Shyam but in real life he is opposite to this character in Radhe Shyam. What an performance#RadheShyam #RadheShyamReview #RadheShyamFromTomorrow— Jainish Rathod (@JainishRathod7) March 11, 2022
#RadheShyam#RadhaKrishnakumar— Billy ButcheRRR (@billybutcher175) March 11, 2022
Okkasari chudatam kuda ekkuve le. @director_radhaa @UV_Creations
🥴 🚶 🚶 disappointed pic.twitter.com/4nzAyoyaPt
#RadheShyam heading towards Disaster in Hindi..— Sachin Akhanda (@SachinTriggered) March 11, 2022
Even in Telugu, Reviews are very Bad..
Looks like Biggest Disaster in Tollywood till date for its 300 cr Budget..
Prabhas has chosen very Bad Movies after #Baahubali2
#OneWordReview...#RadheShyam *#Hindi*: DISAPPOINTING.— Inocent Girl...Divya (@divya_inocent) March 11, 2022
Rating: ⭐️⭐
Interesting ideas don’t necessarily translate into interesting films… #RadheShyam has it all, but it misfires in one major department: Poor writing… Doesn’t meet the humongous expectations. #RadheShyamReview pic.twitter.com/kXGsfnywTF
कैसा है रिएक्शन
राधे श्याम को सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के अलग अलग एक्शन सीन्स और दमदार डायलॉग्स की फैन्स जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। फिल्म के गानों को भी दर्शकों ने खूब पसंद किया है। राधे श्याम को कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने साढ़े 3 से लेकर चार तक रेटिंग्स दी हैं। वहीं कई सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स का कहना है कि फिल्म 5 स्टार है और ये सभी फिल्मों के बॉक्स ऑफिस रिकॉर्ड तोड़ देगी। एक ओर जहां फिल्म को खूब पंसद किया जा रहा है तो कई सशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने फिल्म को डिसअपाॉइन्टिंग भी बताया है।
रिलीज से पहले ही कमाए 200 करोड़ रुपये
फिल्म ने रिलीज से पहले ही 200 करोड़ से ज्यादा की कमाई कर ली है। AndhraBoxOffice.com की एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक फिल्म के थिएट्रिकल राइट्स ही 210 करोड़ रुपये में बेचे गए हैं। जिसमें से 100 करोड़ रुपये तेलुगू राज्यों में फिल्म की सेलिंग डिस्ट्रिब्यूशन के लिए इस्तेमाल किए जाएंगे। अगर फिल्म को अच्छी ओपनिंग मिल जाती है तो पहले ही हफ्ते में फिल्म से होने वाली कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार पहुंच सकती है।