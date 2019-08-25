BWF WC: पीवी सिंधु ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने ऐसे दी बधाई

ओलम्पिक रजत पदक विजेता पी.वी. सिंधु ने रविवार को स्विट्जरलैंड कें बासेल में आयोजित बीडब्ल्यूएफ बैडमिंटन विश्व चैम्पियनशिप-2019 के फाइनल में दुनिया की चौथे नंबर की खिलाड़ी जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को हराकर स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया। इसके साथ ही सिंधु ने इतिहास रच दिया। वह इस टूर्नामेंट में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी बन गई हैं। वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में पांचवें पायदान पर काबिज सिंधु ने ओकुहारा को सीधे गेमों में 21-7, 21-7 से पराजित किया। यह मुकाबला 37 मिनट तक चला। इस जीत के साथ ही सिंधु ने ओकुहारा से खिलाफ अपना करियर रिकॉर्ड 9-7 का कर लिया है।

सिंधु की इस जीत पर पूरा देश गर्व कर रहा है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी सिंधु को बधाई दी है। सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर सिंधु की तारीफ की है।

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 25, 2019

Congratulations dearest @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind.🙏😍🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SgXmGkB6qM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2019

Finally!!!!!

Ladies and gentlemen , let’s welcome the new world champion @Pvsindhu1 !!!!!

It’s THE GOLD finally!!!!!!

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🏸🏸🏸🏸👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/7d1ic0y79o — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 25, 2019

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 you made us proud with ur talent n hard work 🤗🇮🇳 may u keep shining like a star ⭐️ #pvsindhu #BWFWorldChampionships #bwfworldchampionship2019 #INDIA pic.twitter.com/b5WRkOIZGX — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 25, 2019

PV Sindhu beats Chen Yu Fei of China n creates history by reaching the final of #BWFWorldChampionships2019 for the third consecutive time. Congratulations my buddy ✌️ pic.twitter.com/molQSMhKAg — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2019