DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
पंच तत्व में विलीन हुए अरुण जेटली, नम आंखों ने दी गई विदाई
कश्मीर को लेकर प्रियंका का केन्द्र पर हमला, कहा- 'लोगों को चुप कराना राष्ट्रविरोधी'
उपराष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू ने जेटली के निधन पर लिखा- सियासी सफर के साथी का जाना
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को यूएई का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान
अरुण जेटली के साथ दशकों पुरानी दोस्ती याद कर भावुक हुए पीएम मोदी
झूठे गैंगरेप का धंधा, तांत्रिक-युवती की जोड़ी ने बर्बाद किए कई घर, पति को भी नहीं बख्शा
Arun Jaitley: डॉक्टर बोले, दर्द में भी मुस्कराते थे
RIP Arun Jaitley: पढ़ें, जेटली के जीवन से जुड़ी 10 अनसुनी बातें
शर्मनाक: युवक के कटे पैरों का तकिया बनाया, डॉक्टरों की करतूत का वीडियो वायरल
अनंत सिंह को लेकर पटना पहुंची एसआईटी, एयरपोर्ट से बाढ़ तक सुरक्षा कड़ी
विशेष:
#अरुण जेटली निधन #पी चिदंबरम गिरफ्तार #'हिन्दुस्तान' मच्छर को टक्कर #इनसे सीखें #अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

BWF WC: पीवी सिंधु ने जीता गोल्ड मेडल, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने ऐसे दी बधाई

bwf wc

ओलम्पिक रजत पदक विजेता पी.वी. सिंधु ने रविवार को स्विट्जरलैंड कें बासेल में आयोजित बीडब्ल्यूएफ बैडमिंटन विश्व चैम्पियनशिप-2019 के फाइनल में दुनिया की चौथे नंबर की खिलाड़ी जापान की नोजोमी ओकुहारा को हराकर स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया। इसके साथ ही सिंधु ने इतिहास रच दिया। वह इस टूर्नामेंट में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी बन गई हैं। वर्ल्ड रैंकिंग में पांचवें पायदान पर काबिज सिंधु ने ओकुहारा को सीधे गेमों में 21-7, 21-7 से पराजित किया। यह मुकाबला 37 मिनट तक चला। इस जीत के साथ ही सिंधु ने ओकुहारा से खिलाफ अपना करियर रिकॉर्ड 9-7 का कर लिया है।

सिंधु की इस जीत पर पूरा देश गर्व कर रहा है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी सिंधु को बधाई दी है। सभी ने सोशल मीडिया पर सिंधु की तारीफ की है।

 

 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:pv sindhu wins gold medal bollywood celebrates congratulates her

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

चालीस हजार के पार जा सकता है सोना, खरीदना है तो जल्दी करें

चालीस हजार के पार जा सकता है सोना, खरीदना है तो जल्दी करें

राशिफल: जानें आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा 26 अगस्त का दिन

राशिफल: जानें आपके लिए कैसा रहेगा 26 अगस्त का दिन

Healing Tarot: टैरो कार्ड बता रहे आपका भविष्य, देखें कैसा रहेगा 26 अगस्त का दिन

Healing Tarot: टैरो कार्ड बता रहे आपका भविष्य, देखें कैसा रहेगा 26 अगस्त का दिन

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019: एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा Direct Link

AP Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019: एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ये रहा Direct Link

रवि शास्त्री के दोबारा कोच चुने जाने पर सौरव गांगुली ने दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

रवि शास्त्री के दोबारा कोच चुने जाने पर सौरव गांगुली ने दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बताया, कैसे टेस्ट क्रिकेट को मनोरंजन बनाया जा सकता है

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने बताया, कैसे टेस्ट क्रिकेट को मनोरंजन बनाया जा सकता है

जरूर पढ़ें

पहला टेस्ट
भारत(297),343
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज(222),13/3
जीतने के लिए 406 रनों की जरूरत
Thu, 22 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 11
केमैन द्वीप173/8(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए158/8(20.0)
केमैन द्वीप ने 15 रनों से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
श्रीलंका244
vs
न्यूजीलैंड382/5
138 रनों से आगे
Thu, 22 Aug 2019 10:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 11
केमैन द्वीप173/8(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए158/8(20.0)
केमैन द्वीप ने 15 रनों से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
बरमूडा116/10(19.5)
vs
केमैन द्वीप120/2(13.1)
केमैन द्वीप ने 8 विकेट से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 12:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
केमैन आइलैंड66/9(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए70/1(9.4)
यू. एस. ए ने केमैन आइलैंड को 9 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 24 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बोत्सवाना85/8(20.0)
vs
नमीबीया86/2(11.1)
नमीबीया ने बोत्सवाना को 8 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 23 Aug 2019 01:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
सबिना पार्क, किंगस्टन - जैमेका
Fri, 30 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
पल्लेकेले इंटरनॅशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, कॅन्डी
Sun, 01 Sep 2019 07:00 PM IST
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
पल्लेकेले इंटरनॅशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, कॅन्डी
Tue, 03 Sep 2019 07:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर