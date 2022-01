Pushpa Box Office Collection: थमने के मूड में नहीं ‘पुष्पा’, 25वें दिन भी शानदार कलेक्शन

#Pushpa is slowing down, but the job is done… A big, fat total in the pandemic era clearly indicates the love this film has got from moviegoers… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr, Sat 2.56 cr, Sun 3.48 cr, Mon 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 81.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/098hi3LXKR