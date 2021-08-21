Pradeep Guha: प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित
बॉलीवुड जगत से एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है। प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा (Pradeep Guha) का निधन हो गया है। प्रदीप कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे और उनका इलाज जारी था, लेकिन 21 अगस्त को उन्होंने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर सितारे और फैन्स उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।
कैंसर से थे पीड़ित
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिजा और मिशन कश्मीर जैसी फिल्मों को प्रोड्यूस कर चुके प्रदीप गुहा को करीब तीन हफ्ते पहले ही एडवांस लिवर कैंसर का पता चला था। वह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अंबानी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे और उन्हें शुक्रवार सुबह वेंटिलेटर पर भी रखा गया था।
सितारे दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि
प्रदीप गुहा के निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर कई सितारों ने प्रदीप गुहा को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। लारा दत्ता, दीया मिर्जा, अदनान सामी, रितेश देशमुख, शेखर कपूर और मनोज बाजपेयी सहित कई सितारों ने प्रदीप के निधन पर शोक जाहिर किया है।
My dearest PG you were always the KING who was the most successful ‘Queen maker’. May we, your protégés always keep your memory alive and shining bright and may you always watch over us as you have always done. #RIP 💔. @priyankachopra @deespeak @thesushmitasen— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 21, 2021
Our Dearest PG as we so lovingly called him. A formidable force… i think back to the courage he consistently gave me over the 21 years i’ve known him. A man who truly empowered us. We will always work hard to make you proud PG 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 Gone too soon… @guhapradeep https://t.co/FyR7frz3MC— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) August 21, 2021
Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep ‘s passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep 🙏— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 21, 2021
Extremely saddened to learn that Media Legend Pradeep Guha has passed away! He was an incredible person & a genius at marketing!— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 21, 2021
I have many fond memories with him starting from the time when he was Editor of ‘Bombay Times’ 20 years ago!
May he rest in peace!🙏 pic.twitter.com/KxuRXojswJ
Extremely saddened by the demise of Mr Pradeep Guha. An absolute icon, a marketing genius- be it beauty queens or page 3 events - he gave them/it a pedestal to shine. Rest in peace ! pic.twitter.com/PZUd0wsflL— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 21, 2021
Shocked to hear of the passing away of Pradeep Guha. Friend, Pioneer , Game Changer, Mentor to so many. He transformed the media landscape in India. In grief and with love .. you’ll be missed Pradeep #pradeepguha— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 21, 2021