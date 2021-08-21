DA Image
Pradeep Guha: प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित

हिन्दुस्तान,मुंबईPublished By: Avinash Singh
Sat, 21 Aug 2021 06:02 PM
Pradeep Guha: प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, कैंसर से थे पीड़ित

बॉलीवुड जगत से एक बुरी खबर सामने आई है। प्रोड्यूसर प्रदीप गुहा (Pradeep Guha) का निधन हो गया है। प्रदीप कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे और उनका इलाज जारी था, लेकिन 21 अगस्त को उन्होंने इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया। सोशल मीडिया पर सितारे और फैन्स उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं।

कैंसर से थे पीड़ित
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिजा और मिशन कश्मीर जैसी फिल्मों को प्रोड्यूस कर चुके प्रदीप गुहा को करीब तीन हफ्ते पहले ही एडवांस लिवर कैंसर का पता चला था। वह मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अंबानी अस्पताल में भर्ती थे और उन्हें शुक्रवार सुबह वेंटिलेटर पर भी रखा गया था। 

सितारे दे रहे श्रद्धांजलि
प्रदीप गुहा के निधन से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर कई सितारों ने प्रदीप गुहा को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। लारा दत्ता, दीया मिर्जा, अदनान सामी, रितेश देशमुख, शेखर कपूर और मनोज बाजपेयी सहित कई सितारों ने प्रदीप के निधन पर शोक जाहिर किया है।
 

