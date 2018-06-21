प्रियंका चोपड़ा की जिंदगीं से जुड़े हर राज को खोल देगी UNFINISHED, कुछ ऐसी है कहानी

हॉलीवुड में अपने काम से धूम मचाने के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा एक बार फिर फिल्म 'भारत' से वापसी कर रही हैं। जल्द ही वह सलमान खान के साथ नजर आयेंगी। हाल ही में प्रियंका न्यूयॉर्क में फोर्ब्स वुमेन्स सम्मिट में शिरकत करने पहुंचीं थी। अब वह फिल्मी जगत से हटकर कु़छ अलग कुछ करना चाहती हैं। देशी गर्ल प्रियंका 2019 में अपना संस्मरण ले कर आने वाली हैं जो कि अन 'अनफिनिश्ड' होगी।
दरअसल, 'अनफिनिश्ड' एक किताब का नाम है । इस किताब में वो सभी बातें होंगी जिनके बार में प्रियंका पहले कभी बात नहीं की थी। इस किताब में प्रियंका के शुरुआती फिल्मी करियर से लेकर उनके शिखर की अभिनेत्री बनने तक की कहानी होगी। यह किताब अमेरिका और ब्रिटेन किताब का प्रकाशन यूएस के बैलेनटाईन बुक्स द्वारा किया जा रहा है। देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा भी अपनी किताब को लेकर खासी उत्साहित हैं।
The feeling of checking something off your “bucket list” gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment...and that’s where I am in this moment. I’ve always wanted to write a book, but the timing never felt right. With each opportunity that presented itself, my first instinct was always to wait...because I wasn’t (and I’m still not) finished. I wanted to do more, live more, and achieve more, before putting pen to paper and exposing things I’ve always kept private to the world. But looking back on my life as a public person, I’m super proud of what I’ve done and where my life is right now. I’ve realized you don’t have to be finished to tell your story, and that sometimes life’s greatest lessons are taught along the ride...when you’re still figuring things out...when you’re #unfinished. So glad to be starting a new chapter (literally) with the amazing teams at Penguin Random House in the US, India, and around the world. If I can...anyone can @penguinusa @randomhouse @penguinindia . 📷 Credit: Sebastian Kim x Vanity Fair
किताब के प्रकाशक पेंगुइन रैंडम हाउस इंडिया ने घोषणा की कि 'अनफिनिश्ड' किताब अभिनेत्री , निर्माता , सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता और यूनीसेफ की सद्भावना दूत की निजी कहानियों और अनुभवों का संग्रह है। यह किताब अमेरिका और ब्रिटेन में भी यह किताब प्रकाशित होगी।
प्रियंका ने किताब के बारे में कहा कि किताब का अंदाज बिल्कुल मेरी तरह ईमानदार , मजाकिया , जोशीला , बोल्ड और विद्रोही होगा। मैं हमेशा निजी व्यक्ति रही हूं। मैंने अपने सफर के दौरान अपनी भावनाओं के बारे में कभी बात नहीं की लेकिन अब मैं ऐसा करने के लिए तैयार हूं।
Across the river is Myanmar(Burma.) It’s empty now, but a few months ago this area, known as “Sabrang,” was filled with hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. Their trip here was filled with many hardships and tremendous danger. Many of them made their journey on foot, walking for days through the hills, then floating across the Naf River or the Bay of Bengal on make shift boats...many of them injured, pregnant, elderly, etc. Their ordeal didn’t end here...after entering Bangladesh, they would often have to wait for days, sleeping in the open fields with no food or water, for aid workers to reach them. For a lot of the Rohingya children, this ordeal will leave them scarred, physically and emotionally, for the rest of their lives. With your help, maybe these children can have a chance at a future...because right now, their future is bleak. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh
प्रियंका की मानें तो ये किताब महिलाओ के लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत बनेगी। खासकर उनके लिए जो ये सोचते हैं कि उन्हें जीवन में सबकुछ नहीं मिल सकता। उनका कहना है उन्हें जीवन में सबकुछ चाहिए और ये बात उन्होने साबित की है।