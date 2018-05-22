ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

VIDEO: रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों से मिलने के लिए बांग्लादेश पहुंचीं प्रियंका, लिखा इमोशनल खत

प्रियंका चोपड़ा पिछले कई सालों से यूनिसेफ के साथ जुड़ी हुई हैं। उन्हें 2010 में दुनियाभर में बाल अधिकारों के लिए यूनिसेफ का राष्ट्रीय और वैश्विक सद्भावना दूत बनाया गया था।

1/2
प्रियंका ने लिखा इमोशनल खत
प्रियंका ने लिखा इमोशनल खत

प्रिंस हैरी और मेगन मर्केल की रॉयल वेडिंग में सुर्खियां बटोरने वालीं बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों बांग्लादेश में रोहिंग्या शरणार्थी शिविरों के दौरे पर हैं। प्रियंका यूनिसेफ की वैश्विक सद्भावना दूत के तौर यहां पहुंचीं हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने अनुभव सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए और बताया कि वहां हालत कितने खराब हैं। इसी के साथ उन्होंने एक बेहद ही इमोशनल लेटर लिखा है जिसे पढ़कर आप भी सोचने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे।

रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों के बच्चों की फोटोज के साथ की ये अपील...  
प्रियंका लिखती हैं- ''मैं आज कॉक्स बाज़ार, बांग्लादेश में यूनिसेफ की ओर दुनिया के सबसे बड़े शरणार्थी कैंप का दौरा कर रही हूं। 2017 के उत्तरार्द्ध में, दुनिया ने म्यांमार (बर्मा) की रखाइन स्टेट की तरफ से की गयी एथनिक क्लीनजिंग की भयावह तस्वीरें देखी थीं। इस हिंसा ने करीब सात लाख रोहिंग्या को सीमा पार करके बांग्लादेश में शरण लेने को मजबूर कर दिया, जिनमें से 60 फीसदी बच्चे हैं। कई महीने बाद वे आज भी असुरक्षित हैं। ऐसे शिविरों में रह रहे हैं, जहां पांव रखने की जगह नहीं है। उन्हें नहीं पता कि वे कहां जाएंगे या वे कहां के कहलाएंगे।''

 

When Mansur Ali, 12 yrs old, first came to the Child Friendly Space (CFS) at the Balukhali camp, he was only drawing scenes of bloodshed and violence. Helicopters shooting at him and his friends playing soccer... or his village and home being on fire with burning bodies all around him.. Today, his drawings reflect a more hopeful story, one we would like all these children to have. Since the #Rohingya children have arrived in Cox’s Bazar, they have been living in overcrowded camps with no real place that to call their own. Imagine a space that lets you forget your troubles and be a child again... even if its only for just a few hours a day. For the Rohingya children, over 300,000, in the camps in Bangladesh this is the only space that allows them to be kids. These Child Friendly Spaces created by @unicef give kids access to art, music, dance, sport, and counselling etc. The space has often proved to be very therapeutic, helping these kids deal with the horrific situations they faced.. the @unicef aid workers work tirelessly to make sure these children find their spirit again. It doesn’t matter where a child is from or what his or her circumstances are... NO child deserves a life without hope for the future. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #childrenuprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

बता दें कि प्रियंका पिछले कई सालों से यूनिसेफ के साथ जुड़ी हुई हैं। उन्हें 2010 में दुनियाभर में बाल अधिकारों के लिए यूनिसेफ का राष्ट्रीय और वैश्विक सद्भावना दूत बनाया गया था। वह पर्यावरण, स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा और महिला अधिकारों से जुड़े कार्यक्रमों को दुनियाभर में प्रमोट करती रहती हैं।

2/2
प्रियंका का इमोशनल लेटर
प्रियंका का इमोशनल लेटर

पता नहीं इन्हें कब दोबारा खाना मिलेगा...
रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों की बदहाली और अनिश्चितता को रेखांकित करते प्रियंका लिखती हैं- ''इससे भी बुरा ये है कि उन्हें नहीं पता, अगली बार खाना कब मिलेगा और जब तक उनके जीवन में थोड़ा ठहराव आएगा। बरसात का मौसम शुरू होने वाला है। अब तक जो कुछ उन्होंने बनाया है, वो सब नष्ट हो जाएगा। ये बच्चों की पूरी पीढ़ी है, जिसका कोई भविष्य नहीं है। उनके चेहरों पर मुस्कान है, मगर मैं उनमें सूनापन देख सकती हूं। इस इंसानी संकट की अग्रिम पंक्ति में ये बच्चे ही खड़े हैं, जिन्हें मदद की सख्त जरूरत है। दुनिया को परवाह करने की जरूरत है। हमें परवाह करने की जरूरत हैं। ये बच्चे ही भविष्य हैं।'' इसके बाद प्रियंका ने रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों की मदद के लिए यूनिसेफ वेबसाइट का लिंक भी शेयर किया है।

 

Across the river is Myanmar(Burma.) It’s empty now, but a few months ago this area, known as “Sabrang,” was filled with hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. Their trip here was filled with many hardships and tremendous danger. Many of them made their journey on foot, walking for days through the hills, then floating across the Naf River or the Bay of Bengal on make shift boats...many of them injured, pregnant, elderly, etc. Their ordeal didn’t end here...after entering Bangladesh, they would often have to wait for days, sleeping in the open fields with no food or water, for aid workers to reach them. For a lot of the Rohingya children, this ordeal will leave them scarred, physically and emotionally, for the rest of their lives. With your help, maybe these children can have a chance at a future...because right now, their future is bleak. The world needs to care. We need to care. Please lend your support at www.supportunicef.org #ChildrenUprooted @unicef @unicefbangladesh

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

