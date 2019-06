प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने गोल्डन साड़ी में दिखाया अपना ग्लोबल अवतार, वीडियो देखकर उड़े फैंस के होश

Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn’t go out of style when the seasons change. The ‘Saree’ is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I’m wearing one. I’m so proud to be wearing a @Taruntahiliani saree on @instylemagazine’s July cover! Thank you @laurabrown99 for being such an amazing creative partner, and for sharing some of India’s incredible fashion with the world. #IndianSummer #ProudDesi (Link to the story in bio)

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jun 5, 2019 at 5:22am PDT