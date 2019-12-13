 Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas: Sangeet Video: On Amazon Prime: Lets Watch Here - प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस करने जा रहे हैं इस नेक काम की शुरुआत DA Image
13 दिसंबर, 2019|7:32|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की सभी पुनर्विचार याचिकाएं
बांग्लादेश के विदेश मंत्री ए के अब्दुल मोमेन ने अपनी भारत यात्रा रद्द की
अमेरिका ने ईरान पर लगाए नए प्रतिबंध, ट्रांसपोर्ट कंपनियों को बनाया निशाना
Hyderabad Encounter: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पूर्व जज कर सकते हैं हैदराबाद मुठभेड़ मामला की जांच
दुनियाभर में 1.2 करोड़ लोग दूसरे देशों में शरणार्थी की जिंदगी गुजार रहे
अयोध्या मामले में 18 समीक्षा अर्जियों पर सुनवाई आज, सुप्रीम कोर्ट चैंबर में करेगा फैसला
नागरिक बिल के विरोध में पूर्वोत्तर सुलगा, सेना अलर्ट पर, असम के 10 जिलों में इंटरनेट बंद; 10 खास बातें
नानावती आयोग की रिपोर्ट : मोदी को गुजरात दंगों में क्लीनचिट
मौत के खौफ से निर्भया के दोषियों का वजन घटा, तिहाड़ में फांसी घर तैयार कराया गया
निर्भया मामला : सात साल बाद भी सुरक्षा योजनाएं सिर्फ मंजूरी तक सीमित, बसों में ना CCTV और ना GPS
विशेष:
#नागरिकता संशोधन बिल#नर्सरी एडमिशन 2020#हैदराबाद गैंगरेप#क्राइम#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस करने जा रहे हैं इस नेक काम की शुरुआत

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस ने एक नेक काम की शुरुआत की है, जिसे आप भी जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे।

अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा और उनके पति निक जोनस अपने संगीत से प्रेरित होकर एक डांस शो सीरीज बनाएंगे।

एमेजॉन स्टूडियोस ने घोषणा की कि उनके प्रियंका चोपड़ा जोनस, निक जोनस द्वारा पेश किए जाने वाले उनके संगीत प्रोजेक्ट पर आधारित अनाम डांस प्रतियोगिता सीरीज को हरी झंडी मिल गई है। यह सीरीज भारतीय वैवाहिक परंपरा 'संगीत' से प्रेरित है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
इस बारे में प्रियंका ने कहा, अपनी शादी की पहली सालगिरह पर हम शादी के संगीत के वीडियो फिर से देख रहे थे, हमारे परिवार और दोस्तों की भागीदारी ने उस कार्यक्रम में रौनक ला दी थी, जिसे हम शादी के एक साल बाद भी महसूस कर रहे थे।

हालांकि सीरीज से संबंधित कास्टिंग की शुरुआत अभी नहीं की गई है। इसकी शूटिंग भी अगले साल से शुरू की जाएगी।

ब्रह्मास्त्र की शूटिंग के लिए काशी पहुंचे रणबीर और आलिया

विद्या बालन ने फैंस को दी खुशखबरी, 'शकुंतला देवी' की बताई रिलीज डेट

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Priyanka Chopra: Nick Jonas: Sangeet Video: On Amazon Prime: Lets Watch Here

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

AUSvNZ: वैगनर ने लपका ऐसा कैच, देखकर आंखें फटी की फटी रह जाएंगी- देखें viral video

AUSvNZ: वैगनर ने लपका ऐसा कैच, देखकर आंखें फटी की फटी रह जाएंगी- देखें viral video

AusvNZ Perth Test: कीवी टीम की बढ़ी मुश्किल, फर्गुसन हो सकते हैं बाहर

AusvNZ Perth Test: कीवी टीम की बढ़ी मुश्किल, फर्गुसन हो सकते हैं बाहर

India vs West Indies T20 Series: BCCI प्रेसिडेंट गांगुली बोले- कोई अब टीम में जगह के लिए नहीं खेलता बल्कि...

India vs West Indies T20 Series: BCCI प्रेसिडेंट गांगुली बोले- कोई अब टीम में जगह के लिए नहीं खेलता बल्कि...

UPTET admit card 2019: यूपीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड जारी, इस DIRECT Link से डाउनलोड करें एडमिट कार्ड

UPTET admit card 2019: यूपीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड जारी, इस DIRECT Link से डाउनलोड करें एडमिट कार्ड

UPTET admit card 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में 16 लाख उम्मीदवारों के यूपीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड जारी, Link एक्टिव

UPTET admit card 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में 16 लाख उम्मीदवारों के यूपीटीईटी एडमिट कार्ड जारी, Link एक्टिव

विराट कोहली या सचिन तेंदुलकर नहीं बल्कि राहुल द्रविड़ हैं दीपिका पादुकोण के फेवरेट क्रिकेटर

विराट कोहली या सचिन तेंदुलकर नहीं बल्कि राहुल द्रविड़ हैं दीपिका पादुकोण के फेवरेट क्रिकेटर

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर