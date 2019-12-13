प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस करने जा रहे हैं इस नेक काम की शुरुआत

अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा और उनके पति निक जोनस अपने संगीत से प्रेरित होकर एक डांस शो सीरीज बनाएंगे।
एमेजॉन स्टूडियोस ने घोषणा की कि उनके प्रियंका चोपड़ा जोनस, निक जोनस द्वारा पेश किए जाने वाले उनके संगीत प्रोजेक्ट पर आधारित अनाम डांस प्रतियोगिता सीरीज को हरी झंडी मिल गई है। यह सीरीज भारतीय वैवाहिक परंपरा 'संगीत' से प्रेरित है।
At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️ Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you're engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle! @amazonprimevideo @alfredstreetindustries
इस बारे में प्रियंका ने कहा, अपनी शादी की पहली सालगिरह पर हम शादी के संगीत के वीडियो फिर से देख रहे थे, हमारे परिवार और दोस्तों की भागीदारी ने उस कार्यक्रम में रौनक ला दी थी, जिसे हम शादी के एक साल बाद भी महसूस कर रहे थे।
हालांकि सीरीज से संबंधित कास्टिंग की शुरुआत अभी नहीं की गई है। इसकी शूटिंग भी अगले साल से शुरू की जाएगी।
ब्रह्मास्त्र की शूटिंग के लिए काशी पहुंचे रणबीर और आलिया
विद्या बालन ने फैंस को दी खुशखबरी, 'शकुंतला देवी' की बताई रिलीज डेट