प्रियंका के क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग गाउन में जड़ा था 24 लाख मोती, इतने घंटे में बनकर हुआ था तैयार

nick jonas priyanka jonas

बॉलीवुड की देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा (Priyanka Chopra) और निक जोनास (Nick Jonas) की शादी इन दिनों हर ओर छाई हुई है। प्रियंका- निक की शादी की हर बात निराली थी। इनकी शादी के एक महिने बाद सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में प्रियंका क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग गाउन को कैसे बनाया गया यह दिखाया गया। इस वीडियो को डिजाइनर राल्फ लॉरेन ने शेयर किया है। बता दें कि प्रियंका ने राल्फ लॉरेन द्वारा डिजाइन किया हुआ गाउन पहना था। इस गाउन में 23 लाख 80 हजार मोती जड़े थे और इसे तैयार करने में लगभग 1826 घंटे लगे थे। 

यहां देखें वीडियो...

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The bespoke gown Ralph Lauren created for Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas exemplifies the highest levels of exquisite, meticulous handwork. . Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than two million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

आपको बता दें कि 1-2 दिसंबर को जोधपुर के उमेद भवन में भव्य समारोह के बीच बॉलीवुड की देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा और अमेरिकी सिंगर निक जोनास हिंदू और क्रिश्चियन रीति रिवाज से शादी के बंधन में बंधे थे। 4 दिसंबर को निक जोनास और प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी के रिसेप्शन का आयोजन दिल्ली में किया गया और इसमें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी  भी शामिल हुए। शादी और रिप्शेन के बाद ये इन दोनों की तस्वीरें सामने आईं। 

क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने गाउन के साथ जो दुपट्टा कैरी किया था वो 75 फीट लंबा था। जिसके कारण वह काफी सुर्खियों में रही। प्रियंका ने अपनी शादी के बाद अपने लॉन्ग दुपट्टे का खुलासा करते हुए कहा था कि वह हमेशा से  यही चाहती थीं कि उनकी शादी की दुपट्टा सबसे लंबा हो। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the spotlight for the first time as guests of Ralph Lauren at the 2017 #MetGala. . For that auspicious evening, Nick wore an Art Deco–inspired jacquard dinner jacket from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, and Priyanka wore a dramatic, one-of-a-kind gown inspired by Ralph Lauren’s iconic trench coats. . The couple wed on December 1, 2018, both wearing custom Ralph Lauren, at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, one of India’s last royal residences begun in the late 1920s in a unique architectural style known as ‘Indo-Deco,’ combining references from European and Mughal traditions. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . Wedding Photography: @JoseVilla . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick @NickJonas #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In an exclusive new article, #RLMag looks back on the story of timeless romance and style that culminated one month ago today at the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas—both wearing custom looks designed by Ralph Lauren. . "This isn’t about a dress," Mr. Lauren says. "It’s about a woman and a moment. Priyanka knows exactly who she is, and so I wanted the dress to reflect, not only her love story and the romance of India, but also her unique sensibility: strong, smart, and beautiful." . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . Photography: @JoseVilla . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #nickyanka #RalphLauren #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A behind-the-scenes look at Nick Jonas’ wedding day. . The groom wore a custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted tuxedo with a piece of the bride's dress concealed at the interior lapel of the jacket, just over his heart. The fragment had been hand-embroidered with the Urdu words “My Jaan” (meaning “My Life”). . His 12 groomsmen, including Priyanka’s brother, Siddharth, and Nick’s three brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie, wore Purple Label peak-lapel tuxedos with custom vests and custom patent leather shoes. Nick’s father, who officiated the Christian ceremony (a traditional Hindu ceremony followed the next day), also wore Purple Label. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . Photography: @JoseVilla . @NickJonas #NickJonas #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RLMag #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on

