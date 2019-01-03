प्रियंका के क्रिश्चियन वेडिंग गाउन में जड़ा था 24 लाख मोती, इतने घंटे में बनकर हुआ था तैयार

The bespoke gown Ralph Lauren created for Priyanka Chopra's wedding to Nick Jonas exemplifies the highest levels of exquisite, meticulous handwork. . Fifteen artisans in Mumbai, India, hand-embroidered the coat with a variety of complex techniques, from fine cording to tulle appliqués and pastiche threadwork inspired by Chantilly lace, for a total of 1,826 hours. Worked into the scrolling floral motifs were 32,000 pearlescent sequins, 5,600 seed beads, and 11,632 Swarovski crystals. The coat was closed down the front with 135 satin-covered buttons and finished with scalloping at the high-cut neck and long sleeves. The strapless column dress worn beneath was embellished with more than two million pearlescent sequins to bring a sense of shimmering dimension to the overall look. . Read more at RLMag.com, or visit bio link. . @PriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopra #RalphLauren #PriyankaAndNick #NickJonas #RLMag #RL50

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) on Jan 2, 2019 at 5:57pm PST