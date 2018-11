अपनी शादी से पहले मंगेतर के संग कुछ ऐसे मस्ती करते हुए दिखीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा

This shoulder for the rest of her life. Wish you guys all the luck for a happy marriage life. Now she lives in him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💘💘💘 #priyankachopra #nickjonas #priyankakishaadi @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 26, 2018 at 2:31pm PST