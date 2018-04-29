असम में 'बिहू' डांस कर प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं खुश, शेयर की फीलिंग, देखें

The part I enjoy the most... joining in the fun! These young ladies put on an amazing performance for me and it was great to see their confidence and excitement towards life. This is in large part because they are in a school environment that keeps them safe. They are in charge of building their own futures...their own lives. Keeping a girl in school has so many positives, especially seeing them happy and thriving. A great start to my trip to #AwesomeAssam

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 28, 2018 at 7:01am PDT