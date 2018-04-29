ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

असम में 'बिहू' डांस कर प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं खुश, शेयर की फीलिंग, देखें

1/3
असम की फेमस  'बिहू' पर डांस करती नजर आई प्रि‍यंका चोपड़ा
असम की फेमस  'बिहू' पर डांस करती नजर आई प्रि‍यंका चोपड़ा

हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'क्वांटिको' प्रमोशन से ब्रेक लेने के बाद से प्रि‍यंका चोपड़ा हाल ही में  जोरहाट असम पहुंची। जोरहाट में प्रियंका ने एक इवेंट में भाग लिय़ा जहां पर असम की फेमस  'बिहू' पर डांस करती नजर आई। प्रियंका चोपड़ा पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार सुर्खियों में हैं। प्रि‍यंका ने डांस का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। 

 दरअसल, प्रियंका असम टूरिज्म की ब्रांड एम्बेसडर हैं और असम की एक कैंपेनिंग के लिए असम पहुंची हैं।  इसके चलते असम में उनका गर्मजोशी के साथ स्वागत हुआ।  प्रियंका की अमेरिकन सीरीज 'क्वांटिको 3' भी शुरू हो गई है। इस सीरीज को लेकर प्रियंका काफी बिजी थी। प्रियंका ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। 

2/3
असम में बिहू डांस पर जम कर थिरकीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा
असम में बिहू डांस पर जम कर थिरकीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा

इस वीडियो में वह असम का लोक नृत्य बिहू करती हुई नजर आ रही हैं।  प्रियंका ने अपने इस वीडियो के कैप्शन में लिखा, यह वह हिस्सा है जब मैंने सबसे ज्यादा एंज्वॉय किया।  इन यंग लेडीज ने मेरे लिए बहुत अच्छा परफॉर्मेंस किया। मैं उनका भरोसा देख काफी खुश हूई।  

लाइफ के लिए उनकी इस एक्साइटमेंट को देख मुझे काफी खुशी हुई। यह सब स्कूल में हैं इसलिए सुरक्षित हैं। वो सब अपना भविष्य खुद बना रही हैं।  गर्ल्स को स्कूल भेजना एक सकरात्मक कदम है।  मेरे ट्रिप की अच्छी शुरुआत हुई।  

priyanka

बता दें कि 'क्वांटिको 3' के प्रमोशन का काम समाप्त करने के बाद प्रियंका इंडिया आई हैं और वह इस वक्त असम में हैं। प्रियंका अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी तस्वीरें और वीडियो शेयर रही हैं। जिसमें वो झूम-झूम कर नाचती हुईं दिखाई दे रही हैं। 

3/3
असम पर्यटन के विज्ञापनों की शूटिंग में व्यस्त बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा
असम पर्यटन के विज्ञापनों की शूटिंग में व्यस्त बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री प्रियंका चोपड़ा

बता दें कि बॉलीवुड की प्रसिद्ध अभिनेत्री व पूर्व मिस वर्ल्ड तथा असम पर्यटन की ब्रांड अंबेसडर प्रियंका चोपड़ा असम पर्यटन के विज्ञापनों की शूटिंग के को लेकर भारत आई हैं। बीते दिन प्रियंका चोपड़ा अपने विशेष चार्टर प्लेन से अपने क्रू सदस्यों के साथ ऊपरी असम के जोरहाट पहुंची थीं।

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री तीन दिनों तक ऊपरी असम के विभिन्न इलाकों में असम पर्यटन के लिए विज्ञापनों की शूटिंग करने वाली हैं।

कार्यक्रम के पहले दिन प्रियंका को जोरहाट चाय बागान में डेढ़ सौ वर्ष पुराने एक पेड़ के नीचे हाथी की सवारी कर शूटिंग की।

इसके बाद वे काजीरंगा के गोल्फ रिसोर्ट में शूटिंग करने के लिए पहुंची। इसके बाद वह विभिन्न स्थानों पर शूटिंग में व्यस्त रहेंगी। 

 

गौरतलब है कि प्रियंका जल्द ही फिल्म 'भारत' में लमान खान के साथ बॉलीवुड में वापसी करने वाली हैं। 

