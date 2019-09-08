DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
13 की उम्र में मैट्रिक, 17 में LLB.. डटकर की अटल-इंदिरा-जेटली की खिलाफत, ऐसे थे जेठमलानी, जानें उनके बारे में सबकुछ
राम जेठमलानी का निधन: पीएम मोदी ने पुरानी फोटो ट्वीट कर, कही ये बात
क्रिमिनल लॉ के ज्ञाता रामजेठमलानी लालू यादव का केस लड़ बने थे आरजेडी से राज्यसभा सांसद
मशहूर वकील राम जेठमलानी का 95 साल की उम्र में निधन, लंबे समय से चल रहे थे बीमार
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने रद्द की अमेरिका-अफगानिस्तान और तालिबान वार्ता, जानें क्यों
50 रुपये का बर्गर, पांच हजार का चालान, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला
पीएम मोदी की रोहतक में विजय संकल्प रैली आज, हरियाणा में प्रचार अभियान की करेंगे शुरुआत
केन्द्रीय मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे बोले, गोमूत्र से बनाई जा रही है कैंसर की दवा
चंद्रयान-2: जानें क्यों टूटा लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क, अभियान में चूक से मानव मिशन 2022 पर पड़ेगा असर
12 सितंबर को सोनिया गांधी ने बुलाई कांग्रेस के सभी पदाधिकारियों की बैठक, ये होगा मुद्दा
विशेष:
#चंद्रयान 2#गणेश चतुर्थी 2019#क्राइम#'हिन्दुस्तान' मच्छर को टक्कर#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

एक्टर वीरू कृष्‍णनन के निधन से दुखी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा ये मैसेज

एक्‍टर और कथक गुरु वीरू कृष्‍णनन का निधन हो गया है। बता दें क‍ि वीरू कृष्‍णनन फिल्‍म ' राजा हिंदुस्‍तानी', 'इश्‍क' और 'अकेले हम अकेले तुम' में यादगार भूमिका में नजर आए थे। इसके अलावा वह कथक के गुरु भी रहे हैं। प्रियंका चोपड़ा भी इस पर दुख जाहिर किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा, आपने मुझे डांस करना सिखाया। डांस के प्रति आपके धैर्य और पैशन से हमने ना सिर्फ कथक सीखा बल्कि इसके अलावा भी बहुत कुछ सीखा है। आप हमेशा याद रहेंगे गुरुजी।

पढ़ें बाकी सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

बता दें कि हाल ही में बॉलिवुड ऐक्‍ट्रेस कटरीना कैफ से जब उनके फेवरिट टीचर के बारे में सवाल पूछा गया था तो उन्‍होंने वीरू कृष्‍णनन का ही नाम लिया था।
 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Priyanka Chopra expresses her grief as actor Kathak master Veeru Krishnan passes away

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

बिहार STET 2019: परीक्षा की डेट जारी, 9 सितंबर से आवेदन शुरू

बिहार STET 2019: परीक्षा की डेट जारी, 9 सितंबर से आवेदन शुरू

साप्ताहिक भविष्यफल : जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 8 सितंबर से 14 सितंबर का सप्ताह

साप्ताहिक भविष्यफल : जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका 8 सितंबर से 14 सितंबर का सप्ताह

BIhar STET 2019: बिहार एसटीईटी 2019 परीक्षा स्नातक-पीजी में 50% लाने वाले दे सकेंगे, जानें परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम

BIhar STET 2019: बिहार एसटीईटी 2019 परीक्षा स्नातक-पीजी में 50% लाने वाले दे सकेंगे, जानें परीक्षा का कार्यक्रम

स्मार्ट क्लास: घर बैठे बच्चों पर नजर रखेंगे अभिभावक

स्मार्ट क्लास: घर बैठे बच्चों पर नजर रखेंगे अभिभावक

पितृ पक्ष में न करें ये 5 गलतियां, 14 सितंबर से होंगे शुरू

पितृ पक्ष में न करें ये 5 गलतियां, 14 सितंबर से होंगे शुरू

मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे छोटे घोड़े से, दूर-दूर से देखने आते हैं लोग

मिलिए दुनिया के सबसे छोटे घोड़े से, दूर-दूर से देखने आते हैं लोग

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर