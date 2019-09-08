एक्‍टर और कथक गुरु वीरू कृष्‍णनन का निधन हो गया है। बता दें क‍ि वीरू कृष्‍णनन फिल्‍म ' राजा हिंदुस्‍तानी', 'इश्‍क' और 'अकेले हम अकेले तुम' में यादगार भूमिका में नजर आए थे। इसके अलावा वह कथक के गुरु भी रहे हैं। प्रियंका चोपड़ा भी इस पर दुख जाहिर किया है। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लिखा, आपने मुझे डांस करना सिखाया। डांस के प्रति आपके धैर्य और पैशन से हमने ना सिर्फ कथक सीखा बल्कि इसके अलावा भी बहुत कुछ सीखा है। आप हमेशा याद रहेंगे गुरुजी।

पढ़ें बाकी सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/pfQerVQgby

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph

Thank you for all the laughs Veeru. May God rest your soul in peace. https://t.co/HMZAxjPJwo

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G

बता दें कि हाल ही में बॉलिवुड ऐक्‍ट्रेस कटरीना कैफ से जब उनके फेवरिट टीचर के बारे में सवाल पूछा गया था तो उन्‍होंने वीरू कृष्‍णनन का ही नाम लिया था।

