VIDEO: शादी की तैयारी छोड़कर शूटिंग में बिजी दिखीं देसी गर्ल प्रियंका चोपड़ा

The busy streets of #ChandniChowk #Delhi comes to a standstill just to have a glimpse of their favourite starlet #PriyankaChopra. A lot of people congratulated her for her future wedding. She was shooting there for her upcoming film that is tentatively titled as #TheSkyisPink and is directed by #ShonaliBose. The film is produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur @roykapurfilms and #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @priyankachopra @shonalibose_ #RjAlok

A post shared by Rj Alok (@oyerjalok) on Nov 19, 2018 at 2:38am PST