जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर विश्व के नेताओं पर बरसीं पर्यावरण कार्यकर्ता ग्रेटा थनबर्ग की प्रियंका चोपड़ा-आलिया भट्ट ने की ऐसे तारीफ

How dare we fail you... and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou

