Pooja Bhatt ने आग प्रज्जवलित करने पर पिता महेश भट्ट की तारीफ, शेयर किया ये VIDEO

Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak2 in Mysore! Can’t wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits,each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home,the fire @maheshfilm has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour,passion & a desire to do even more! 🔥🙏🖤 #sadak2 #sadaktrue #endofschedule #mysore #sadak2diaries #whenworkisplay #andpushesyou #togiveyourbest #filmmakinglife #🖤

