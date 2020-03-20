 DA Image
20 मार्च, 2020

पीएम मोदी के जनता कर्फ्यू पर आया बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन, अमिताभ बच्चन-अक्षय कुमार ने किया सपोर्ट

पीएम मोदी के जनता कर्फ्यू पर आया बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन, अमिताभ बच्चन-अक्षय कुमार ने किया सपोर्ट

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार शाम को कोरोना वायरस को लेकर देश को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने देशवासियों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अपील की। पीएम ने यह भी कहा है कि यह वैश्विक महामारी बन चुकी है। इससे पूरा विश्व परेशान है। उन्होंने देशवासियों से इस वैश्विक महामारी से लड़ने के लिए साथ आने की अपील की है साथ ही बुजुर्ग लोगों से घर से बाहर नहीं निकले की अपील भी की है। 

पीएम मोदी ने आगे बताया कि 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू होगा जो सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान सब देश के उन लोगों को धन्यवाद करेंगे जो इस मुश्किल समय में हमारे लिए काम कर रहे हैं। इस दिन शाम 5 बजे अपने घर पर खड़े होकर 5 मिनट तक ताली, थाली और घंटी बजाकर उनका आभार प्रकट करें। 

पीएम मोदी के इस अपील की सभी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी पीएम मोदी का पूरा सपोर्ट किया है। देखें उनके रिएक्शन-

