पीएम मोदी के जनता कर्फ्यू पर आया बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन, अमिताभ बच्चन-अक्षय कुमार ने किया सपोर्ट

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार शाम को कोरोना वायरस को लेकर देश को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने देशवासियों से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अपील की। पीएम ने यह भी कहा है कि यह वैश्विक महामारी बन चुकी है। इससे पूरा विश्व परेशान है। उन्होंने देशवासियों से इस वैश्विक महामारी से लड़ने के लिए साथ आने की अपील की है साथ ही बुजुर्ग लोगों से घर से बाहर नहीं निकले की अपील भी की है।
पीएम मोदी ने आगे बताया कि 22 मार्च को जनता कर्फ्यू होगा जो सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक जारी रहेगा। इस दौरान सब देश के उन लोगों को धन्यवाद करेंगे जो इस मुश्किल समय में हमारे लिए काम कर रहे हैं। इस दिन शाम 5 बजे अपने घर पर खड़े होकर 5 मिनट तक ताली, थाली और घंटी बजाकर उनका आभार प्रकट करें।
पीएम मोदी के इस अपील की सभी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी पीएम मोदी का पूरा सपोर्ट किया है। देखें उनके रिएक्शन-
T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..
BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !🙏🙏🙏
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020
An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020
Fellow Indians, Namaskar 🙏 A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe 🙏@PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020
Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together . https://t.co/6yvI12fid2
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020
“कठिन समय में समझदार आदमी रास्ता खोजता है और कायर बहाना।”
बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी! आपके निर्णात्मक विचारो और फ़ैसलों के लिए। ऐसी आपदा के समय में ना केवल देश को बल्कि पूरे विश्व को आप जैसे नेता की सख़्त ज़रूरत है। हम सब मिलकर अपना कर्तव्य निभाएँगे।🙏🇮🇳
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 19, 2020
@narendramodi What an inspirational address to the nation by our Hon PM Modi ji🙏Pranam to his great vision, his selfless devotion to the nation & his plans for overcoming the dreaded Corona virus. Let us all unite as a nation & face this massive threat as one. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/JDr4Ar0I0V
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 19, 2020