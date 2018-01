प्रीति जिंटा की प्रेग्नेंसी की खबर से उठ गया पर्दा, filmfare में इस अंदाज में आईं नजर

@filmfare #2018 were completely mesmerizing we @readersdiarymag completely love the looks and yes the starts wree shinning high . #arjun #arjunkapoor #alia #aliabhatt #dia #diamirza #ranbir #ranbirkapoor #rk #Bollywood #celebrity #celebs #jio #Filmfare #jiofilmfareawards #filmfareawards #madhuridixit #salmankhan #shahrukhkhan #movies #love #ootd #potd #wiwt #readersdiarymag

A post shared by Reader's Diary Magazine (@readersdiarymag) on Jan 20, 2018 at 9:24pm PST