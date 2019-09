फिल्म 'थप्पड़' में तापसी पन्नू संग नजर आएंगे पावेल गुलाटी

It’s said that the better half brings the ‘better’ side out of u. Mr. Vikram Sabharwal in the house And @pavailgulati all I can say is.... Finally! It was long due :) #HappyBirthdayToo #Thappad

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 13, 2019 at 11:19pm PDT