Pati Patni Aur Woh Celeb Review: कार्तिक आर्यन-अनन्या पांडे-भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म ‘पति पत्नी और वो’ देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

‘पति पत्नी और वो’ आज रिलीज हो चुकी है और दर्शकों से इसे अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। हाल ही में मुंबई में इस फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी जहां बॉलीवुड सितारों ने शिरकत की। इस दौरान रवीना टंडन, चंकी पांडे, कार्तिक आर्यन और अनन्या पांडे समेत भूमि पेडनेकर अपने पूरे परिवार संग मौजूद रहे। फिल्म के रिव्यू की अगर बात करें तो वह काफी शानदार रहा है। पढ़ें ट्विटर पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स और फैंस द्वारा दिए गए रिव्यूज़...
The best way to refresh your mind is by watching a light hearted feel good entertainer. The sort of film where u don't have to worry about hidden agendas or fake claims of truth. Writer director @mudassar_as_is ' #PatiPatniAurWoh is that sort of film that made me hav a grt time!— Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) December 4, 2019
#MovieReview: #PatiPatniAurWoh— AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) December 5, 2019
It offers exactly what the trailer had promised i.e ENTERTAINMENT! Performances, Dialogues and Kartik-Aparshakti's crazy banters are the highlights. Despite some contrivances the above factors manage to keep you engaged till climax.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EIix3akpf6
Wishing you guys all the best ! What a fab fab movie .. #patipatniaurwoh ♥️ a complete laugh riot! @psbhumi ananyapanday and @theaaryankartik you were fabulous! Congratulations @junochopra mudassar_as_is you guys… https://t.co/HXGcfysevr— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 5, 2019
#PatiPatniAurWoh is a Pure Fun Film. Interesting script and Humourous Dialogues bring lot of laughters. It is one of those rare film where all 3 characters are superbly written and have equal weightage. Mudassar Aziz deserves all the critical and commercial success.— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST) December 5, 2019
Rating- 6/10* pic.twitter.com/uUnV9Uut75
****(4stars ) #PatiPatniAurWoh CONGRATULATIONS team @itsBhushanKumar @junochopra @vinodbhanu u hv a blockbuster on your way, a sure shot HIT! brilliant wrtng by @mudassar_as_is & amazing performances by @TheAaryanKartik @Aparshakti @bhumipednekar @ananyapandayy @BRStudiosLLP— neeru sharma (@nierusharma) December 4, 2019
#PatiPatniAurWoh is really a bundle of entertainment which will keep you laughing the entire time.— Chandan Jais↗️ (@chandan25) December 5, 2019
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐🌟 @TheAaryanKartik is awesome @ananyapandayy is gorgeous @bhumipednekar is fantastic and @Aparshakti is 👍 #PatiPatniAurWohReview@punjabkesari @navodaya_times pic.twitter.com/NPuml2riKD
Hearing good feedback for #Panipat & #PatiPatniAurWoh .. will be watching BOTH 💫💕👍🏼🎊...BEST WISHEE TO BOTH TEAMS 💕💐🎉... GOOD weekend at the movies 🤩 @TheAaryanKartik @ananyapandayy @bhumipednekar @arjunk26 @kritisanon @duttsanjay @Aparshakti @AshGowariker @mudassar_as_is— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) December 5, 2019
Watching @ananyapandayy as Tapasya in #PatiPatniAurWoh was like a breath of fresh air. She brought her own uniqueness to the table! #AnanyaPandayy pic.twitter.com/w5bm78SWHU— SHIV (@iamshivkataiha) December 5, 2019
.@ananyapandayy you have surprised in #PatiPatniAurWoh. Cant believe you are the same girl whom I saw last year in #SOTY2. You have given a mature performance. And what to say about the amazing @bhumipednekar? How do you manage to always come in a new avtar and win hearts. Claps!— Raghuvendra Singh (@raghuvendras) December 5, 2019
#OneWordReview...#PatiPatniAurWoh: WINNER.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2019
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Thoroughly entertaining contemporary adaptation of BR Chopra’s classic... Well penned, well executed, well enacted [Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi, Ananya, Aparshakti, all in terrific form]... Recommended! #PatiPatniAurWohReview pic.twitter.com/voojytuQk2
Paisa vasool #PatiPatniAurWohReview— RJ Karan (@RJKaran911) December 5, 2019
Full on entertainer with funny one liners and situational comedy, with perfect 2019 wala climax! @TheAaryanKartik does really good 2 carry d entire movie, unkaLaxman @Aparshakti aapke saare dialogues kamaal
Brilliant writing @mudassar_as_is
आपको बता दें कि ये 1978 में रंजीत कुमार, विद्या सिन्हा और रंजीता कौर की फिल्म का रीमेक है जिसमें कार्तिक आर्यन, अनन्या पांडे और भूमि पेडनेकर ने भूमिकाएं निभाई हैं। जिसे हम क्लासिक और एक नए वर्जन का नाम दे सकते हैं। तकरीबन चार दशक के बाद इस फिल्म का रीमेक बनाया गया है जहां स्टोरीलाइन और ह्यूमर में कोई भी बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।
