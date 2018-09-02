अगली स्टोरी

पश्चिम बंगाल : कोलकाता के हरिदेवपुर में एक प्लास्टिक बैग में मिले 14 बच्चों के कंकाल, पुलिस ने शुरू की जांच
प्रेम प्रसंग में सहमति से शारीरिक संबंध दुष्कर्म नहीं - कोर्ट
उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी बनाकर एनकाउंटर किया जा रहा है- अखिलेश यादव
सीजेआई दीपक मिश्रा बोले- न्यायपालिका की कमियों को दूर करने की जरूरत
एयर एशिया का ऑफर, 1399 में विदेशी यात्रा और 999 में घरेलू उड़ान
दोहराया जाएगा इतिहास: 5 सितंबर को SC में सिर्फ महिला जज करेंगी सुनवाई
मेजर गोगोई मामले की जांच में हुई लापरवाही : कोर्ट
ENG vs IND 4th Test: तीसरा दिन खत्म; इंग्लैंड (260/8) की 233 रन की लीड
UPSSSC: नलकूप चालक परीक्षा का पेपर लीक, एग्जाम हुआ स्थगित
पाकिस्तानी मॉडल अनुम तनोली ने की खुदकुशी, सामने आई ये वजह

पाकिस्तान के लाहौर में एक मॉडल अपने घर में रहस्यमय स्थिति में मृत मिली। अनुम तनोली (26) शनिवार को अपने घर में छत के पंखे से फांसी पर लटकती मिलीं। वह यहां अपने पति और दो नाबालिग बच्चों के साथ रहती थीं।  उनके पति नाविद अहमद ने दावा किया कि अवसाद के कारण उसने खुदकुशी की है।     उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि उन्होंने शनिवार को अपनी पत्नी के वास्ते एक डॉक्टर से समय ले रखा था क्योंकि वह अवसाद से ग्रस्त थी।

अहमद ने कहा कि जब मैंने उससे डॉक्टर के पास चलने के लिए तैयार हो जाने को कहा तो उसने खुद को कमरे के अंदर बंद कर लिया और अपने दुपट्टा से फांसी लगा ली। अहमद के अनुसार जब उन्होंने दरवाजा तोड़ा तब उन्होंने उसे फांसी के फंदे से लटकता देखा। वह उसे अस्पताल ले गये जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।  हालांकि पुलिस ने जांच के संदर्भ में अहमद को हिरासत में ले लिया है। 

Video: एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल का हुआ एक्‍सीडेंट, अस्पताल में हुए भर्ती
     
बता दें कि अनुम तनोली एक मॉडल होने के साथ ही साथ एक फैशन डिजाइनर भी थीं। मॉडल की दुनिया में अभी हाल में कदम रखा था। अनुम तनोली अभी हाल ही में इटली से लौंट कर आई थीं। तनोली की मौत से उनके प्रशंसक और उनके साथी कलाकार सदमें में आ गए हैं। 

सोशल मीडिया पर  तनोली के लिए उनकी टीम ने दुख व्यक्त किया है। एक परिचित व्यक्ति ने लिखा, "वह एक प्यारी व्यक्ति थी।" एक और से पूछा, "हम अवसाद को गंभीरता से कब लेंगे।" ट्विटर पर एक टिप्पणी ने कहा, "भले ही आपको इस दुनिया में शांति नहीं मिली, मुझे आशा है कि अब आप शांति में हैं।

Janmashtami 2018: बाल-गोपाल से कम नहीं हैं ये क्यूट STAR KIDS, देखें PHOTOS

Janmashtami : आज रात 12:00 बजे लड्डू गोपाल का ऐसे करें पूजन, VIDEO

BSEB 10th कंपार्टमेंटल रिजल्ट: इंटर में नामांकन लिए 8 सितंबर से पहले दे ऑनलाइन आवेदन, जानें रिजल्ट की 10 खास बातें

Happy Janmashtami : अपनों को भेजें ये BEST शुभकामना संदेश और तस्वीरें

मैच 12
सिंगापुर151/10(42.0)
vs
नेपाल152/6(28.1)
नेपाल ने सिंगापुर को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 02 Sep 2018 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 11
मलेशिया92/10(31.3)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात93/2(8.1)
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात ने मलेशिया को 8 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 02 Sep 2018 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 10
ओमान183/10(50.0)
vs
हांगकांग25/0(5.0)
मैच रद्द
Sun, 02 Sep 2018 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 7
सिंगापुर215/8(50.0)
vs
ओमान216/2(26.4)
ओमान ने सिंगापुर को 8 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 01 Sep 2018 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पाचवां टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड
vs
भारत
केनिंग्टन ओवल (द ओवल), लंदन
Fri, 07 Sep 2018 03:30 PM IST
मैच 1
बांग्लादेश
vs
श्रीलंका
दुबई अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम , दुबई
Sat, 15 Sep 2018 10:30 AM IST
मैच 2
पाकिस्तान
vs
T.B.C.
दुबई अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट स्टेडियम , दुबई
Sun, 16 Sep 2018 10:30 AM IST

