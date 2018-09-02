पाकिस्तानी मॉडल अनुम तनोली ने की खुदकुशी, सामने आई ये वजह

पाकिस्तान के लाहौर में एक मॉडल अपने घर में रहस्यमय स्थिति में मृत मिली। अनुम तनोली (26) शनिवार को अपने घर में छत के पंखे से फांसी पर लटकती मिलीं। वह यहां अपने पति और दो नाबालिग बच्चों के साथ रहती थीं। उनके पति नाविद अहमद ने दावा किया कि अवसाद के कारण उसने खुदकुशी की है। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि उन्होंने शनिवार को अपनी पत्नी के वास्ते एक डॉक्टर से समय ले रखा था क्योंकि वह अवसाद से ग्रस्त थी।

अहमद ने कहा कि जब मैंने उससे डॉक्टर के पास चलने के लिए तैयार हो जाने को कहा तो उसने खुद को कमरे के अंदर बंद कर लिया और अपने दुपट्टा से फांसी लगा ली। अहमद के अनुसार जब उन्होंने दरवाजा तोड़ा तब उन्होंने उसे फांसी के फंदे से लटकता देखा। वह उसे अस्पताल ले गये जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। हालांकि पुलिस ने जांच के संदर्भ में अहमद को हिरासत में ले लिया है।

Video: एक्टर अर्जुन रामपाल का हुआ एक्‍सीडेंट, अस्पताल में हुए भर्ती



बता दें कि अनुम तनोली एक मॉडल होने के साथ ही साथ एक फैशन डिजाइनर भी थीं। मॉडल की दुनिया में अभी हाल में कदम रखा था। अनुम तनोली अभी हाल ही में इटली से लौंट कर आई थीं। तनोली की मौत से उनके प्रशंसक और उनके साथी कलाकार सदमें में आ गए हैं।

#anamtanoli lost her battle to depression and the cyber bullying. From what I've heard she took her own life. How hard it must have been for her to do that. It's the people who hated on her took her life. Please don't hate if you can't give someone happiness #MentalHealthMatters — WonderWomanGoneCrazy (@JEsfandiar) September 2, 2018

So sad to hear about the suicide of #AnamTanoli she was a fashion designer/model. Sometimes those who look fine are going through hell inside. Pls check on your friends and family once in a while. Talk to someone and share their burdens 💔 #Lahore #Pakistan https://t.co/qMessJa8lz — SYEDA TUBA ANWAR (@TubaAtweets) September 2, 2018

Is that really a suicide or something else, that May be we are missing...!!

She recently returned from Italy and her Instagram showed she loved someone but he didn't...

If its suicide, than it's the failure of family, friends & somewhere in society too...

RIP #AnamTanoli pic.twitter.com/j1yw19yv5y — MalikBilalKhanJoyia (@BilalKhanJoyia) September 2, 2018

सोशल मीडिया पर तनोली के लिए उनकी टीम ने दुख व्यक्त किया है। एक परिचित व्यक्ति ने लिखा, "वह एक प्यारी व्यक्ति थी।" एक और से पूछा, "हम अवसाद को गंभीरता से कब लेंगे।" ट्विटर पर एक टिप्पणी ने कहा, "भले ही आपको इस दुनिया में शांति नहीं मिली, मुझे आशा है कि अब आप शांति में हैं।