शाहरुख खान की इस एक्ट्रेस को पाकिस्तानी एक्टर ने बताया औसत दर्जे की मॉडल, भड़के फैंस ने ऐसे लगाई क्लास

शाहरुख खान की 'रईस' से बॉलीवुड में छा जाने वाली पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान (Mahira Khan) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। माहिका अक्सर अपनी बिंदास स्टाइल से फैंस का दिल लेती हैं। माहिका पाकिस्तान से लेकर भारत तक अपने स्टाइल सेंस से सुर्खियों में बनीं रहती हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच माहिका खान को , पाकिस्तान के जाने-माने एक्टर फिरदौस जमाल ने कंट्रोवर्श‍ियल बयान दिया है, जिसको लेकर काफी माहिरा खान एक बार फिर से चर्चा में आ गई हैं। फिरदौस ने माहिरा खान के एक्टिंग को करने की कला को औसतन बताया है। इतना ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस की उनकी उम्र पर भी नेगेटिव कमेंट किया हैं। फिरदौस के इस बयान पर कुछ पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स ने अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। वहीं माहिरा के फैंस ने भी फिरदौस को खरी-खोटी सुनाना शुरू कर दिया।

आपको बता दें कि एक्टर फैजल कुरैशी के एक टॉक शो फिरदौस जमाल शामिल हुए, जहां उन्होंने माहिरा खान को लेकर एक सवाल का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि 'कहते हुए माफी चाहूंगा, उनके पास हीरोइन बनने के कोई स्क‍िल नहीं हैं, वे एक औसत दर्जे की मॉडल हैं। वे ना अभिनेत्री हैं ना ही नायिका। जमाल ने आगे कहा, 'माहिरा की उम्र हो चुकी है और उनके उम्र की अभिनेत्रियां ज्यादातर मां का रोल निभाती हैं ना कि नायिका का।

फिरदौस का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। यूजर्स के साथ ही कई पाकिस्तानी सेलेब्स को भी फिरदौस का ये बयान पसंद नहीं आया और कई लोगों ने इस पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है।

Taking a dig at the biggest name of your country makes you as small as it gets. Disrespectful remarks in the garb of opinions need to STOP. Hope the two mins of fame were worth it. Mahira works extremely hard to be where she is. It’s not easy

So Proud of you my M❤️ @TheMahiraKhan — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) July 27, 2019

फिरदौस के इस बयान बॉलीवुड में फिल्म 'सनम तेरी कसम' में हर्षवर्धन राणे के साथ काम कर चुकीं एक्ट्रेस मावरा होकेन ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अपने देश के सबसे बड़े नाम पर कटाक्ष करना आपको उतना ही छोटा बना देता है जितना कि यह मिलता है। राय की आड़ में अपमानजनक टिप्पणी को रोकना होगा। आशा है कि यह दो मिनट का फेम (ख्याति) इसके लायक थी। माहिरा जहां हैं वहां तक पहुंचने के लिए बहुत मेहनत करती हैं। यह आसान नहीं है। मुझे उन पर गर्व है।

#FirdousJamal is Under attack for having his opinion about an actor🙄 He was &is part of This industry before anyone else who's criticising him.I mean such a small industry and tolerance level so low for criticism How these people will grow if They cant take slightest criticism ? — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) July 27, 2019

Extremely disappointed and strongly condemn Firdous Jamal’s comment regarding Mahira Khan. Whatever his point of view is, there’s absolutely no justification for such rude remarks for a colleague publicly & on television. Mahira is extremely hardworking and honest to her craft... — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) July 27, 2019

In the midst of all the madness, would like to take a moment and thank everyone who's sent such wonderful messages of support, and countered exaggerated criticism with praise for my work, especially in Surkh Chandni.

Your love is not lost on me.

It gives me strength. — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) July 27, 2019