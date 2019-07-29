DA Image

उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता कार एक्सीडेंट केस में बीजेपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज
उन्नाव रेप केस: DGP ने बताया, पीड़िता के साथ क्यों नहीं थे पुलिसकर्मी
आजम ने लोकसभा में 2 बार मांगी माफी, रमा देवी बोलीं- इनकी आदत बिगड़ी हुई है
महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: पवार बोले, नेताओं को लुभाने में लगे हुए हैं फडणवीस और उनके मंत्री
काम की खबर : पांच लाख तक आय वालों को मुफ्त कानूनी मदद
उन्नाव रेप पीड़िता के साथ हादसे की सीबीआई जांच हो : अखिलेश
IIT कैंपस में मां, बेटे और बहू की सामूहिक खुदकुशी मामले में पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट से हुआ ये खुलासा
हिन्दुस्तान विशेष: साल में एक परीक्षा कराने की तैयारी में SSC
दर्दनाकः गर्भवती पत्नी व तीन साल की बेटी को उफनती कोसी नदी में फेंका!
उन्नाव कांड: पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर किसी साजिश का नतीजा तो नहीं
शाहरुख खान की इस एक्ट्रेस को पाकिस्तानी एक्टर ने बताया औसत दर्जे की मॉडल, भड़के फैंस ने ऐसे लगाई क्लास

शाहरुख खान की 'रईस' से बॉलीवुड में छा जाने वाली पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस माहिरा खान (Mahira Khan) सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। माहिका अक्सर अपनी बिंदास स्टाइल से फैंस का दिल लेती हैं। माहिका पाकिस्तान से लेकर भारत तक अपने स्टाइल सेंस से सुर्खियों में बनीं रहती हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच माहिका खान को , पाकिस्तान के जाने-माने एक्टर फिरदौस जमाल ने कंट्रोवर्श‍ियल बयान दिया है, जिसको लेकर काफी माहिरा खान एक बार फिर से चर्चा में आ गई हैं। फिरदौस ने माहिरा खान के एक्टिंग को करने की कला को औसतन बताया है। इतना ही नहीं एक्ट्रेस की उनकी उम्र पर भी नेगेटिव कमेंट किया हैं। फिरदौस के इस बयान पर कुछ पाकिस्तानी एक्टर्स ने अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। वहीं माहिरा के फैंस ने भी फिरदौस को खरी-खोटी सुनाना शुरू कर दिया।

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा-परिणीति चोपड़ा के फैंस को लगा झटका, अब 2 अगस्त को नहीं रिलीज होगी 'जबरिया जोड़ी'

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My closet helping me out with promotions 💅

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

आपको बता दें कि  एक्टर फैजल कुरैशी के एक टॉक शो फिरदौस जमाल शामिल हुए, जहां उन्होंने माहिरा खान को लेकर एक सवाल का जवाब देते हुए कहा कि  'कहते हुए माफी चाहूंगा, उनके पास हीरोइन बनने के कोई स्क‍िल नहीं हैं, वे एक औसत दर्जे की मॉडल हैं। वे ना अभिनेत्री हैं ना ही नायिका। जमाल ने आगे कहा, 'माहिरा की उम्र हो चुकी है और उनके उम्र की अभिनेत्रियां ज्यादातर मां का रोल निभाती हैं ना कि नायिका का। 

टेलीविजन एक्टर बरुन सोबती ने शेयर की बेटी की पहली तस्वीर

फिरदौस का ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है। यूजर्स के साथ ही कई पाकिस्तानी सेलेब्स को भी फिरदौस का ये बयान पसंद नहीं आया और कई लोगों ने इस पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। 

बॉलीवुड सितारों ने कुत्ते के लिए की न्याय की मांग, जानिए क्या है मामला

फिरदौस के इस बयान बॉलीवुड में फिल्म 'सनम तेरी कसम' में हर्षवर्धन राणे के साथ काम कर चुकीं एक्ट्रेस मावरा होकेन ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि अपने देश के सबसे बड़े नाम पर कटाक्ष करना आपको उतना ही छोटा बना देता है जितना कि यह मिलता है। राय की आड़ में अपमानजनक टिप्पणी को रोकना होगा। आशा है कि यह दो मिनट का फेम (ख्याति) इसके लायक थी। माहिरा जहां हैं वहां तक पहुंचने के लिए बहुत मेहनत करती हैं। यह आसान नहीं है। मुझे उन पर गर्व है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#actorslife #actor #firdousjamal #pakistan #insta #update #follow

A post shared by Firdous Jamal (@firdous.jamal_official) on

यहां पढ़ें यूजर्स कमेंट 

 

दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
बांग्लादेश238/8(50.0)
vs
श्रीलंका242/3(44.4)
श्रीलंका ने बांग्लादेश को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 28 Jul 2019 02:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
सिंगापुर191/6(20.0)
vs
नेपाल109/10(15.0)
सिंगापुर ने नेपाल को 82 रनों से हराया
Sun, 28 Jul 2019 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
मलेशिया144/10(19.1)
vs
कतर147/6(19.4)
कतर ने मलेशिया को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 27 Jul 2019 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 8
कुवैत141/9(20.0)
vs
नेपाल143/3(15.5)
नेपाल ने कुवैत को 7 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 27 Jul 2019 07:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
