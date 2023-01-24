Oscars 2023 Nominations: भारत की दो डॉक्यूमेंट्री को भी मिली जगह, देखें नॉमिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट

ऐप पर पढ़ें

75वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स के लिए नॉमिनेशन का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। ऑस्कर नॉमिनेशन में ‘आरआरआर‘ की एंट्री हुई है। गोल्डन ग्लोब के बाद एक बार फिर से फिल्म ने जलवा बिखेरा है। ‘नाटू नाटू‘ ने बेस्ट ओरिजनल सॉन्ग की कैटिगरी में जगह बनाई है। भारत के लिए एक और खुशी की बात है डॉक्यूमेट्री ‘ऑल द ब्रीद्स‘ बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर के लिए नॉमिनेट हुई है। साथ ही ‘द एलिफैंट व्हिस्पर्स‘ बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री शॉर्ट में नॉमिनेट हुई। सबसे ज्यादा नॉमिनेशन हॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘एवरिथिंग एवरिव्हेयर ऑल एट वन्स‘ को मिला है। कैलिफोर्निया के बेवर्ले हिल्स में नॉमिनेशन की घोषणा की गई।

देखें ऑस्कर 2023 के लिए नॉमिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट:

बेस्ट पिक्चर

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

बेस्ट डायरेक्टर

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

बेस्ट एक्टर

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्ररेस

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

बेस्ट राइटिंग (अडॉप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadnes

बेस्ट एनिमेटेड फीचर फिल्म

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

Eo

The Quiet Girl

बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

TÁR

