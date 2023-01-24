Oscars 2023 Nominations: भारत की दो डॉक्यूमेंट्री को भी मिली जगह, देखें नॉमिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट
Oscars 2023: 75वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स के लिए नॉमिनेशन का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। ऑस्कर नॉमनेशन में ‘आरआरआर‘ की एंट्री हुई है। गोल्डन ग्लोब के बाद एक बार फिर से फिल्म के गानेे ने जलवा बिखेरा है।
इस खबर को सुनें
75वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स के लिए नॉमिनेशन का ऐलान कर दिया गया है। ऑस्कर नॉमिनेशन में ‘आरआरआर‘ की एंट्री हुई है। गोल्डन ग्लोब के बाद एक बार फिर से फिल्म ने जलवा बिखेरा है। ‘नाटू नाटू‘ ने बेस्ट ओरिजनल सॉन्ग की कैटिगरी में जगह बनाई है। भारत के लिए एक और खुशी की बात है डॉक्यूमेट्री ‘ऑल द ब्रीद्स‘ बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर के लिए नॉमिनेट हुई है। साथ ही ‘द एलिफैंट व्हिस्पर्स‘ बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री शॉर्ट में नॉमिनेट हुई। सबसे ज्यादा नॉमिनेशन हॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘एवरिथिंग एवरिव्हेयर ऑल एट वन्स‘ को मिला है। कैलिफोर्निया के बेवर्ले हिल्स में नॉमिनेशन की घोषणा की गई।
देखें ऑस्कर 2023 के लिए नॉमिनेशन की पूरी लिस्ट:
बेस्ट पिक्चर
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
बेस्ट डायरेक्टर
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
बेस्ट एक्टर
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्ररेस
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
बेस्ट राइटिंग (अडॉप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
TÁR
Triangle of Sadnes
बेस्ट एनिमेटेड फीचर फिल्म
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
बेस्ट इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
Eo
The Quiet Girl
बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
बेस्ट सिनेमैटोग्राफी
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle and a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
TÁR