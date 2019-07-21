DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
तेजस्वी ने कहा, महागठबंधन के साथ मजबूती से लड़ेंगे और सरकार बनाएंगे
शादी रजिस्टर्ड कराने बरेली आ सकते हैं साक्षी-अजितेश
सोनभद्र हत्याकांड: यूपी में 30 साल से हाशिए पर कांग्रेस को प्रियंका गांधी ने दी संजीवनी
हिन्दुस्तान विशेष: मुस्लिमों में तेजी से बढ़ रहा परिवार नियोजन का क्रेज
रिपोर्ट से खुलासा: खान-पान में झारखंड बिहार-बंगाल से पीछे
लापरवाही: प्राइमरी स्कूलों में बच्चों को बांटे जा रहे एक ही पैर के दोनों जूते
RIP Sheila Dikshit: शीला दीक्षित का अंतिम संस्कार आज, आडवाणी, सुषमा और उमर अब्दुला ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
सोनभद्र हत्याकांड: पीड़ितों से मिल भावुक हुईं प्रियंका, छलक पड़े आंसू
तोहफा : इलेक्ट्रिक वाहनों को नहीं देना होगा टोल टैक्स व पार्किंग शुल्क
बीजेपी नेता ने कहा- सड़कों पर बह जाएगा खून, वो होगा कमलनाथ का; गिरफ्तार
विशेष:
#सावन #कर्नाटक संकट #शीला दीक्षित #2019WorldCup #अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

लव रंजन की फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण के काम करने की खबर, फैंस का फूटा गुस्सा

deepika padukone

हाल ही में लव रंजन के घर पर बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणबीर कपूर को देखा गया था। इसके बाद खबरें आई थीं कि लव रंजन की अगली फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण भी काम करने वाली हैं। इस बात को लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस ने गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। ये फैंस #NotMyDeepika हैशटैग चला रहे हैं। बता दें कि फिल्ममेकर पर पहले सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लग चुका है। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

स्मोक करती नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, यूजर्स ने किया ट्रोल, पूछा- 'ऐसे कैसे चलेगा दीदी'

Salman Khan के बाद Katrina Kaif ने बताया कैसा है उनका एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड्स के साथ रिश्ता

शुक्रवार की शाम को दीपिका पादुकोण और रणबीर कपूर दोनों ही लव रंजन के घर पर देखे गए थे। इसके बाद खबरें आने लगी थी कि शायद दोनों एक साथ दिखने जा रहे हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो फिर यह चौथी बार होगा। रणबीर के बारे में पहले ही ऐलान हो चुका है कि वह लव रंजन की आने वाली फिल्म का हिस्सा होंगे। वहीं, इस फिल्म में अजय देवगन भी नजर आएंगे। 

दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस इस बात को लेकर ट्विटर पर काफी गुस्सा कर रहे हैं कि लव रंजन की फिल्म में शायद वो काम करने जा रही हैं। 

बताते चलें कि अक्टूबर 2018 में मीटू मूवमेंट के समय फिल्म मेकर पर सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोप लगे थे। हालांकि, फिल्म मेकर ने उन आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया था।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Not my Deepika Padukone: say fans in protest amid rumours of her working with Luv Ranjan:

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

धौनी के भविष्य को लेकर चीफ सिलेक्टर प्रसाद ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान

धौनी के भविष्य को लेकर चीफ सिलेक्टर प्रसाद ने दिया ये बड़ा बयान

India tour to West Indies 2019: जानिए कब, कहां और किस समय खेले जाएंगे सभी मैच- देखें पूरा SCHEDULE

India tour to West Indies 2019: जानिए कब, कहां और किस समय खेले जाएंगे सभी मैच- देखें पूरा SCHEDULE

India tour to West Indies 2019: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा, जानिए कौन हुआ IN और कौन हुआ OUT

India tour to West Indies 2019: वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के लिए भारतीय टीम की घोषणा, जानिए कौन हुआ IN और कौन हुआ OUT

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर