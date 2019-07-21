लव रंजन की फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण के काम करने की खबर, फैंस का फूटा गुस्सा

हाल ही में लव रंजन के घर पर बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणबीर कपूर को देखा गया था। इसके बाद खबरें आई थीं कि लव रंजन की अगली फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण भी काम करने वाली हैं। इस बात को लेकर दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस ने गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। ये फैंस #NotMyDeepika हैशटैग चला रहे हैं। बता दें कि फिल्ममेकर पर पहले सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट का आरोप लग चुका है।

स्मोक करती नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, यूजर्स ने किया ट्रोल, पूछा- 'ऐसे कैसे चलेगा दीदी'

Salman Khan के बाद Katrina Kaif ने बताया कैसा है उनका एक्स-बॉयफ्रेंड्स के साथ रिश्ता

On a side note if it were for any other actor or actress there would be zero backlash because most of them have zero credibility. Deepika has built a reputation for herself and her ideals. Her fans don’t just stan Deepika the actor but the Deepika the human being #notmydeepika — Akash Kumar (@AkashxDeepika) July 20, 2019

शुक्रवार की शाम को दीपिका पादुकोण और रणबीर कपूर दोनों ही लव रंजन के घर पर देखे गए थे। इसके बाद खबरें आने लगी थी कि शायद दोनों एक साथ दिखने जा रहे हैं। अगर ऐसा होता है तो फिर यह चौथी बार होगा। रणबीर के बारे में पहले ही ऐलान हो चुका है कि वह लव रंजन की आने वाली फिल्म का हिस्सा होंगे। वहीं, इस फिल्म में अजय देवगन भी नजर आएंगे।

Not to be THAT person, but Ranbir left looking unhappy whereas Deepika seemed good. Does that mean she hasn’t signed the film? 🥺 #NotMyDeepika — 𝐫𝐢𝐚 ❦ (@MonaDarlingx) July 20, 2019

दीपिका पादुकोण के फैंस इस बात को लेकर ट्विटर पर काफी गुस्सा कर रहे हैं कि लव रंजन की फिल्म में शायद वो काम करने जा रही हैं।

Please @anishapadukone read the #NotMyDeepika tweets and knock some sense into her. We are so disappointed — Nikita (@nikita1372) July 20, 2019

बताते चलें कि अक्टूबर 2018 में मीटू मूवमेंट के समय फिल्म मेकर पर सेक्सुअल हैरेसमेंट के आरोप लगे थे। हालांकि, फिल्म मेकर ने उन आरोपों को खारिज कर दिया था।

She has given me a lot of inspiration and strength in my life.

I really admire you @deepikapadukone ,but I empathize with the victims and this is not right #Notmydeepika — Denisse Ávila (@DeniAvilaM) July 20, 2019

#notmydeepika I do have to say if you're still using this news to be shadey, you're worse than the people who don't believe the survivors. You're using then as a way to degrade other, which is frankly, repulsive. — Celeste (@RisenyetAgain) July 20, 2019

Being the top actress of your country you have many people looking upto you, it is YOUR responsibility to set the right example. Are you even aware of how you are gonna promote someone who has sexually harassed other women by working in his film? #NotMyDeepika — 𝐫𝐢𝐚 ❦ (@MonaDarlingx) July 20, 2019

for a young girl like me who have also expierence harrasment in her childhood , this is so disheartening and heartbreaking

this is just not acceptable from a grown and established women , please don’t lose your loved ones because of this one wrong step u have taken #notmydeepika — sidharth’s princess 🌸 (@mrssoftmalhotra) July 20, 2019

I refuse to believe that she signed this or is thinking whether to do it or not. We all know Deepika. This is not something she would do. #notmydeepika — #Chhapaak (@padukonesbae) July 20, 2019

I too have been sexually harassed by men when I was young and seeing a woman that I look upto promote someone who’s been accused of something similar really hurts. If women don’t stand up for each other then who will? #NotMyDeepika — 𝐫𝐢𝐚 ❦ (@MonaDarlingx) July 20, 2019

The fact that she meet him and find it in herself to even set and talk to him is disappointing enough for me but her doing this film will prove that she's nothing less than hypocrite #notmydeepika — BLUE ROSE (ू•ᴗ•ू❁) (@forevercrazen) July 20, 2019

Do y’all remember this? She was sorry to let us fans down, despite it not being her fault. This is the Deepika i know & admire. I still believe she values us all too much & our opinions matter to her. @deepikapadukone i hope you won’t let us down this time. #notmydeepika pic.twitter.com/djaK5kkO4l — Sanaya (@shahsanaya11) July 20, 2019

Being her fan for so many years, i’ve constantly seen her live upto her words.She’s not said one thing & done another or gone back on her words.I really really hope it remains the same.@deepikapadukone Pls don’t ruin the reputation & trust that took years to built. #notmydeepika — Sanaya (@shahsanaya11) July 20, 2019

As a neutral fan I feel it's really appreciable that DP fans are slamming her instead of defending Deepika. So rather than mocking them respect them that atleast they aren't blind supporters. Some PC fans are really annoying. Dear Deepika only you can make them stfu #NotMyDeepika — happy birthday sunshine 🌼 (@ayushineex) July 20, 2019

Well #DeepikaPadukone got an amazing fan base, all so wise. They are really not like other celebrity's fans. They like and support her but not blindly and that's how fans are supposed to be. Shame on those fans who abuse someone for not liking who they do. #notmydeepika — Prabal Prince (@prabal_prince) July 20, 2019