Video: Beach पर सफाई कर रही थीं नोरा फतेही, फिर अचानक काम छोड़कर करने लगीं कुछ ऐसा कि सब देखते रह गए

Yeah bring in the loudest speakers and pump the bass coz the party is happening at the beach 🔥🤘. A cool birthday bash hosted by #pragyakapoor where the motive was to clean the beach, make friends and have a lot of fun. I forgot to say it also promoted the #fitindiamovement 🇮🇳🤘 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 31, 2019 at 2:31am PDT