विद्या बालन की ऑनस्क्रीन बहन ने की इस डायरेक्टर से शादी, उम्र में हैं 7 साल बड़े

#NoOneKilledJessica director #RajKumarGupta has married actor #MyraKarn, whom he launched in the 2011 Rani Mukerji-starrer. The couple had reportedly been dating for the last seven years and tied the knot in Ranchi after popping the question in February. #happymarriedlife #bollywooddirector https://www.instamag.in/2018/06/director-raj-kumar-gupta-marries-myra-karn.html

A post shared by InstaMag (@follow_instamag) on Jun 22, 2018 at 10:13am PDT