बेटे के जन्म के बाद टीवी एक्ट्रेस छवि मित्तल कर रही हैं कई परेशानियों का सामना

My feet are so swollen that even flip flops don't fit. So is the rest of my body. My head hurts like it'll explode, due to the spinal tap. I've gone deaf in one ear, also an extremely rare side effect of the spinal tap. I'm supposed to drink 5 litres of water, and getting up to go the loo takes 15 minutes. Lying down is the only position that gives me comfort, sometimes I even eat in that position. But right now, at 1am, I'm doing some office work, when the baby sleeps and there's some peace, because @shittyideastrending 's new Web-series #BinBulayeMehmaan had to be launched today. I know this will pass. This pain will be forgotten. But will the pain that I endured on my soul during the birth be ever forgotten? Sharing my birth story soon, when I feel ready. 🙏 #birthstory ___________________________ #birth #pain #chhavimittal #mypregnancyjourney #labourroom #ot

A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein) on May 16, 2019 at 6:44am PDT