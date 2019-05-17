बेटे के जन्म के बाद टीवी एक्ट्रेस छवि मित्तल कर रही हैं कई परेशानियों का सामना

टीवी ऐक्ट्रेस छवि मित्तल (Chhavi Mittal) हाल ही में दोबारा मां बनीं हैं। उन्होंने अपने नवजात बेटे का नाम अरहाम हुसैन रखा है। छवि ने बच्चे होने की खुशी तस्वीर के साथ इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर इस बारें में जानकारी दी थी। अभी छवि की डिलीवरी को बीते मजह तीन दिन हुए हैं कि इसी बीच छवि ने एक और खुलासा कर फैंस को हैरान कर दिया है।
Cannes 2019: कंगना रनौत का यह अंदाज देखकर भड़कें यूजर ने कह दी ये
छवि मित्तल ने अपनी नई पोस्ट के साथ अपनी और अपने बच्चे की एक फोटो शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने कैप्शन कर अपनी डिलीवरी के दौरान होने वाली परेशानियों का जिक्र किया है। '
शोले' के सांभा की बेटियां करने वाली हैं ये बड़ा काम, जानकर आपको भी होगा गर्व
छवि ने अपने पोस्ट में लिखा कि, "मेरे पैरों में इतनी सूजन आ गई है कि फ्लिप फ्लॉप भी फिट नहीं आ रही है। मेरे बाकी शरीर का भी यही हाल है। स्पाइनल टैप के कारण मेरे सर में बहुत दर्द हो रहा है। ऐसा लगता है मानो सर फट जाएगा। मुझे एक कान से सुनाई नहीं दे रहा है। ये भी स्पाइनल टैप की वजह से हो रहा है।
My feet are so swollen that even flip flops don't fit. So is the rest of my body. My head hurts like it'll explode, due to the spinal tap. I've gone deaf in one ear, also an extremely rare side effect of the spinal tap. I'm supposed to drink 5 litres of water, and getting up to go the loo takes 15 minutes. Lying down is the only position that gives me comfort, sometimes I even eat in that position. But right now, at 1am, I'm doing some office work, when the baby sleeps and there's some peace, because @shittyideastrending 's new Web-series #BinBulayeMehmaan had to be launched today. I know this will pass. This pain will be forgotten. But will the pain that I endured on my soul during the birth be ever forgotten? Sharing my birth story soon, when I feel ready. 🙏 #birthstory ___________________________ #birth #pain #chhavimittal #mypregnancyjourney #labourroom #ot
इसके आगे छवि ने कहा कि मुझे रोजाना 5 लीटर पानी पीना है। वॉशरूम जाने के लिए मुझे 15 मिनट लगते हैं। बस लेटे रहने से ही आराम मिलता है। कभी कभी मैं लेटे हुए ही खाना खाती हूं। लेकिन इस वक्त मैं काम कर रही हूं क्योंकि बच्चा सोया हुआ है और शांति है। मुझे पता है कि ये वक्त बीत जाएगा। इस दर्द को मैं भूल जाऊंगी। मगर जिस कष्ट का सामना मेरी आत्मा ने किया, क्या मैं उसे भूल पाऊंगी। जल्द ही मैं अपनी बर्थ स्टोरी शेयर करूंगी जब मैं इसके लिए तैयार महसूस करूंगी।
Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes 🙏 I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon :) #babyboy ________________________ #chhavimittal #pregnancy #boy #son #motherhood #motherandson
आपको बता दें कि छवि और मोहित हुसैन की शादी को 14 साल से भी ज्यादा समय हो चुका है, दोनों की एक छह साल की बेटी भी है।
HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY to all gorgeous mothers! 6 years ago today this little angel gave me the honour of being a mother. And today she made a surprise card for me which she drew herself. I'm absolutely overwhelmed today, because there's this little child to whom I mean the world, and who takes care of me in her own cute ways... Throwing me a baby shower, hugging me as tight as she can, wiping my tears when I'm sad, cracking kiddy jokes to make me laugh... And there's this other child who refuses to leave my body. I was really looking forward to being a mother of 2 before this day arrives. I know all of you have been waiting for the good news. But more than all you guys, my patience is wearing thin, because there's still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn't knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby's at risk due to being a post term birth, and on the other hand, the baby's at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose? I've been so natural throughout that I didn't even allow sunscreen to enter my blood stream, and now this. I'm mustering up all that I have within me to induce labour naturally to ensure an absolutely healthy baby in my arms. Long walks, squats, duck walks, ghee, pressure point massages, meditation, spicy food and what not. I freshly determine to make this birth the kind of birth that I have visualised. Keep those prayers coming 🙏 #waitingforlabour PC: @sachin113photographer _________________________ #pregnant #postterm #41weekspregnant #fullterm #chhavimittal #pregnantmother #pregnantmom #mothersday #happymothersday #motherdaughter #mother #determination #prayers
I get insane amount of messages where pregnant women use the word "scared" to express their feelings about the birthing process. May I please say that the only thing you can do as a pregnant mother is to spread positivity. Everything else, nature does. So why not replace this negative word with, joy, pleasure, looking forward, happiness, and being strong and ready? An extremely effective technique in handling reservations and fear is affirmations. I'm sharing a link to download affirmations (in the stories) that you can listen to everyday, multiple times if you wish to... And I'm sure it'll go a long way in having a more positive, fearless bent of mind. And please remember.. birthing a baby is something that is the most natural thing for a woman's body. Respect your body for that, love your body for that, and be kind to your body by not conditioning your mind with these preconceived notions about pain and discomfort during birthing. It is not true. Your birthing experience will only be as calm as your mind. So take things in your control like I have, like millions of women across the globe have, like the woman working in the fields has, like your mother and granny and their mother and granny did. You are a woman. You have the power. Just take back the control of your mind. All the best ladies! #affirmations PC: @sachin113photographer ____________________________ #positivity #positivevibes #positiveaffirmations #birthingexperience #birthing #painfree #motherhood #woman #womansbody #pregnancyexperience #pregnancy