चैट शो 'नो फिल्टर नेहा' को लेकर बेहद उत्साहित हैं नेहा धूपिया

... aannnnddd we are back! Excited to share that #nofilterneha season 4 is here ... recording starts today! Coming soon on @jiosaavn produced by @wearebiggirl @rishimalhotra @officialparamdeepsingh @vinodhbhat 🤞😇👊

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Oct 13, 2019 at 1:25am PDT