चैट शो 'नो फिल्टर नेहा' को लेकर बेहद उत्साहित हैं नेहा धूपिया

india fashion week

नेहा धूपिया अपने चैट शो ‘हैश टैग नो फिल्टर नेहा’ के चौथे सीजन के साथ वापसी करने के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार हैं और उत्साहित भी। अभिनेत्री का कहना है कि उन्होंने शो की सादगी को बरकरार रखने की कोशिश की है और अभी भी वह कुछ पहलुओं को उजागर कर रही हैं। 

नेहा ने कहा कि हमारे प्रशंसक और हमारे मेहमान पिछले सीजन की सफलता के पीछे प्रेरक शक्ति रहे और मैं शो का एक ओर सीजन लाने के लिए रोमांचित हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमने अपने शो की सादगी को बरकरार रखने की कोशिश की है और फिर भी कुछ खास पहलुओं को उभारा है, ताकि हमारे फेवरेट सेलेब्स के साथ खुलकर बातचीत की जा सके। मैं सीजन 4 के साथ वापस आने के लिए और इंतजार नहीं कर सकती। 

Housefull 4 के प्रमोशन के लिए ट्रेन में सफर कर मुबंई से दिल्ली पहुंचे अक्षय- बॉबी और रितेश देशमुख

 

करवा चौथ पर खूब सुना जा रहा है भोजपुरी का यह फेमस गाना 'सिनुरा

बता दें कि नेहा ने पिछले साल अभिनेता अंगद बेदी से शादी की थी। इसके बाद कुछ ही महीनो पहले नेहा ने बेटी को जन्म दिया है। बेटी के जन्म के बाद नेहा वर्क फ्रंट में पूरी तरह से एक्टिव हैं। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बात दें कि हाल ही में नेहा धूपिया ने अपने साथ हुए एक ऐसे वाकये का खुलासा किया है जिसमें उन्होंने टॉयलेट में बैठकर अपनी बेटी को ब्रेस्टफीड करने का जिक्र किया।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @world_of_born with @get_repost ・・・ F R E E D O M T O F E E D •• Last Friday I was attending this beautiful and powerful event #freedomtofeed organised by @nehadhupia and @mommynetwork 🥰 I strongly support the #freedomtofeed movement as I feel women need more support and care when it comes to breastfeeding. And while I was feeding my baby in this room filled with these inspiring women @pragyadav @sakpataudi @nehadhupia @pooja_and_norah @bombaykidscompany @tarasharmasaluja @kiddiegram {and so many more} who had all gathered together for #freedomtofeed I felt much stronger... Nursing my 2 months old at the same time that I am running a company and having to take care of a 3 years old is surely the most challenging and exhausting experience of my life and there are days where I’m doubting myself and worrying about how this is even possible.... and yes among all the joy and the love there has been lots of tears too... Yet am so lucky and grateful that I have an incredible husband @salilawchat who is the most amazing dad, pampers me, cooks every night and actively participates and shares all the kids related tasks... We definitely need more of him. Please support @nehadhupia #freedomtofeed campaign ❤️ •• 📷 @nitisharoraofficial

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

इंडियन एक्सप्रेस को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में नेहा ने बताया कि मैंने एयरप्लेन के टॉयलेट, पेड़ के पीछे, कार के अंदर, क्लोजअप के लिए चेहरे के सामने कैमरा के साथ अपनी बेटी मेहर को ब्रेस्टफीड कराया है। लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि हमें अपने बच्चों को ब्रेस्टफीड कराने के लिए बेहतर जगह चाहिए। मैं क्यों अपने बच्चे को टॉयलेट के अंदर खाना दूं। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि ब्रेस्टफीडिंग बच्चों को हेल्दी रखने का सबसे सेहतमंद जरिया है लेकिन लोगों को किसी के लिए जजमेंटल नहीं होना क्योंकि हर महिला या कहें मां के लिए परिस्थ‍ितियां अलग-अलग हो सकती है। 

