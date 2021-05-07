DA Image
7 मई, 2021|12:39|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   मशहूर संगीतकार वनराज भाटिया का निधन, 93 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को कहा अलविदा

मशहूर संगीतकार वनराज भाटिया का निधन, 93 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को कहा अलविदा

हिंदी सिनेमा जगत के जाने-माने संगीतकार वनराज भाटिया का शुक्रवार की सुबह निधन हो गया। 93 साल के वनराज भाटिया ने अपने मुंबई स्थित घर पर अंतिम सांस ली। उनकी तबीयत पिछले कुछ समय से ठीक नहीं थी।  

फिल्मों और सीरियल में दिया संगीत
वनराज भाटिया ने फिल्म ‘36 चौरंगी लेन’, ‘जाने भी दो यारो’, ‘तरंग’, ‘द्रोह काल’, ‘अजूबा’, ‘बेटा’, ‘दामिनी’, ‘घातक’, ‘परदेस’, ‘चमेली और ‘रुल्स: प्यार का सुपरहिट फॉर्मूला’ के लिए संगीत तैयार किया। उन्होंने टीवी शो 'भारत एक खोज', ‘खानदान’, ‘वागले की दुनिया’, ‘नकाब’ और ‘बनेगी अपनी बात’ सहित अन्य में संगीत दिया। वनराज भाटिया ने करीब सात हजार जिंगल्स बनाए जिनमें लिरिल और ड्यूलक्स जैसी कंपनियां हैं। 

सम्मान से नवाजा गया
फिल्म ‘तमस’ के लिए 1988 में उन्हें राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया। इसके अलावा साल 2012 में उन्हें पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया।

लंदन से की थी पढ़ाई
वनराज भाटिया का जन्म 31 मई 1927 को मुंबई में हुआ। उन्होंने लंदन के रॉयल एकेडमी ऑफ म्यूजिक से पढ़ाई की। 1959 में वो भारत लौटे थे। उन्होंने पहली बाहर श्याम बेनेगल की फिल्म ‘अंकुर’ के लिए बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक तैयार किया था। वनराज भाटिया के निधन पर मनोरंजन उद्योग में शोक की लहर है। 

कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:music composer Vanraj Bhatia passes away at 93

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

आकाश चोपड़ा ने चुने IPL 2021 के छह बेस्ट अनकैप्ड भारतीय खिलाड़ी, आवेश खान को बताया बेस्ट

आकाश चोपड़ा ने चुने IPL 2021 के छह बेस्ट अनकैप्ड भारतीय खिलाड़ी, आवेश खान को बताया बेस्ट

Covid-19: होम क्वारंटाइन के दौरान ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, जानें कब अस्पताल जाना होता है जरूरी

Covid-19: होम क्वारंटाइन के दौरान ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, जानें कब अस्पताल जाना होता है जरूरी

स्वाद, गंध जाए तो समझो कोरोना का खतरा गंभीर नहीं , रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

स्वाद, गंध जाए तो समझो कोरोना का खतरा गंभीर नहीं , रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

राशिफल 7 मई: वृषभ राशि में तीन ग्रहों का गोचर, सिंह व वृश्चिक राशि वाले बचकर पार करें समय, जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका दिन

राशिफल 7 मई: वृषभ राशि में तीन ग्रहों का गोचर, सिंह व वृश्चिक राशि वाले बचकर पार करें समय, जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका दिन

खाना बनाते समय ज्यादा गल गए हैं चावल तो टेंशन दूर करेंगे ये 'Tips and Trick'

खाना बनाते समय ज्यादा गल गए हैं चावल तो टेंशन दूर करेंगे ये 'Tips and Trick'

तनाव ही नहीं खून की कमी भी दूर करता है 'नीला केला', आइसक्रीम जैसे स्वाद के साथ देता है कई गजब के फायदे

तनाव ही नहीं खून की कमी भी दूर करता है 'नीला केला', आइसक्रीम जैसे स्वाद के साथ देता है कई गजब के फायदे

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#यूपी पंचायत चुनाव#बंगाल चुनाव 2021#बंगाल हिंसा#जॉब्स#स्कोरकार्ड

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें