मशहूर संगीतकार वनराज भाटिया का निधन, 93 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को कहा अलविदा

हिंदी सिनेमा जगत के जाने-माने संगीतकार वनराज भाटिया का शुक्रवार की सुबह निधन हो गया। 93 साल के वनराज भाटिया ने अपने मुंबई स्थित घर पर अंतिम सांस ली। उनकी तबीयत पिछले कुछ समय से ठीक नहीं थी।
फिल्मों और सीरियल में दिया संगीत
वनराज भाटिया ने फिल्म ‘36 चौरंगी लेन’, ‘जाने भी दो यारो’, ‘तरंग’, ‘द्रोह काल’, ‘अजूबा’, ‘बेटा’, ‘दामिनी’, ‘घातक’, ‘परदेस’, ‘चमेली और ‘रुल्स: प्यार का सुपरहिट फॉर्मूला’ के लिए संगीत तैयार किया। उन्होंने टीवी शो 'भारत एक खोज', ‘खानदान’, ‘वागले की दुनिया’, ‘नकाब’ और ‘बनेगी अपनी बात’ सहित अन्य में संगीत दिया। वनराज भाटिया ने करीब सात हजार जिंगल्स बनाए जिनमें लिरिल और ड्यूलक्स जैसी कंपनियां हैं।
सम्मान से नवाजा गया
फिल्म ‘तमस’ के लिए 1988 में उन्हें राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से नवाजा गया। इसके अलावा साल 2012 में उन्हें पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया।
लंदन से की थी पढ़ाई
वनराज भाटिया का जन्म 31 मई 1927 को मुंबई में हुआ। उन्होंने लंदन के रॉयल एकेडमी ऑफ म्यूजिक से पढ़ाई की। 1959 में वो भारत लौटे थे। उन्होंने पहली बाहर श्याम बेनेगल की फिल्म ‘अंकुर’ के लिए बैकग्राउंड म्यूजिक तैयार किया था। वनराज भाटिया के निधन पर मनोरंजन उद्योग में शोक की लहर है।
कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
Shocked to learn about the passing away of Vanraj Bhatia. Wagle ki Duniya , Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, he leaves behind countless memories in his scores. My condolences to his loved ones & fans. ॐ शान्ति 🙏— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 7, 2021
The film industry lost one of the very well known music composers Vanraj Bhatia. He was not well for quite some time.— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 7, 2021
His body of work has been a great inspiration to many .
Heartfelt condolences to the family of this great music maestro .
ॐ शान्ति !
🙏 pic.twitter.com/PuWt3O9tKd
Vanraj Bhatia was no ordinary composer, not your traditional commercial movie variety. If you loved Bharat Ek Khoj, Manthan, Waghle ki Duniya and scores of those old Doordarshan classics, it was him behind the scenes. So long.— Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) May 7, 2021
One of the most beautiful soundtracks of our childhoods - composed by Vanraj Bhatia.— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) May 7, 2021
Go well, sir. And thanks for all the music. https://t.co/CVIZQ307bE#RIP
. @DirectorsIFTDA mourns the demise of Veteran Music Composer #VanrajBhatia. We pray to the Almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his bereaved family to bear the irreplaceable loss. pic.twitter.com/sghZvC4R3z— Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) May 7, 2021