लॉकडाउन में ऐसे समय बिता रही हैं एक्ट्रेस मृणाल ठाकुर, फैन्स को दी जानकारी

इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं है कि फिल्म एवं टेलीविजन जगत से जुड़े लोग अपने काम और सेट को बहुत याद कर रहे होंगे। हालांकि घर में रहने के भी कई फायदे हैं। ऐसे में मृणाल ठाकुर ने भी एक महत्वपूर्ण फायदे के बारे में बताया है, वह है त्वचा की देखभाल।
अभिनेत्री ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर लिखा, “चलिए, हम इसके उज्जवल पक्ष को देखते हैं! मुझे काम की याद आती है, लेकिन काम की याद आने का एक फायदा यह है कि यह आपको उन चीजों का ध्यान रखने की अनुमति देता है, जिन्हें आप आमतौर पर समय की कमी के कारण अनदेखा करते हैं।”
Well let’s look at the brighter side ! I miss work but One benefit of missing work is that it allows you to take care of the things you usually choose to neglect due to the lack of time. My skin care has been lacking quite a lot over the past months, make up, dust and pollution to name a few of the conditions. Finally taking care of it letting it heal and breathe again is definitely starting to show. I feel more like myself again and feeling more confident. Tell me, what are you dedicating your time to during times like these? . . . . . #quarantine #instadaily #actresslife #actor #skincare #takecareofyourself #confident #makeupaddict #heal #saturday #instalove #makeupfree
यूजर ने अमिताभ बच्चन पर लगाया Quote चोरी का आरोप, तो बिग बी ने दिया ये जवाब
लॉकडाउन में नेहा कक्कड़ का चला जादू, इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलोअर्स 3 करोड़ के पार
उन्होंने आगे लिखा, “पिछले कुछ महीनों से कुछ अवस्थाओं के कारण मैं मेरी त्वचा की देखभाल में लापरवाही बरत रही थी। आखिरकार इसकी देखभाल कर रही हूं और इसमें सुधार भी आया है। मैं अपने अंदर फिर से और अधिक आत्मविश्वास महसूस कर रही हूं।”