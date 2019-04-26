B'day Spl: 18 साल की उम्र में मां बन गई थीं मौसमी चटर्जी, प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान हुआ था ये हादसा

बॉलीवुड की दिग्गज अभिनेत्री और बीजेपी नेता मौसमी चटर्जी आज अपना 71वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। मौसमी चटर्जी 60-70 के दशक की फेमस अभिनेत्रियों में मानी जाती थी। वह हिंदी के साथ-साथ बंगाली सिनेमा में भी अपनी एक अलग ही पहचान बना चुकी थी। मौसमी का जन्म 26 अप्रैल 1948 को कोलकाता में हुआ था। मौसमी ने बहुत कम उम्र में काम शुरु कर दिया था और कम ही उम्र में शादी भी कर ली थी। मौसमी बॉलीवुड में शादी के बाद लीड एक्ट्रेस बन कर उभरीं और सब का ये भ्रम तोड़ दिया कि शादी के बाद महिलाएं फिल्मों में बतौर अभिनेत्री सफल नहीं होती। जानें आज उनके जन्मदिन में मौसमी के बारें में खास बातें।
मौसमी का असली नाम इंदिरा चटर्जी है। बंगाली फिल्म के डायरेक्टर तरुण मजूमदार से उनका नाम बदलकर मौसमी कर दिया था। मौसमी जितनी कम उम्र में फिल्मों में आई, उतनी ही जल्दी घर बसा लिया था। 16 साल में मौसमी की पहली बंगला फिल्म ‘बालिका बधू’ (Balika Badhu) सुपरहिट साबित हुई थी। उसके बाद उन्होंने पहली हिंदी फिल्म 'अनुराग' साल 1972 में की। मौसमी चटर्जी से बहुत ही कम उम्र में प्रोड्यूसर जयंत मुखर्जी से शादी की थी। जिसके बाद वह 18 साल की उम्र में मां बन गई थी। आज उनही मेघा और पायल नाम की 2 बेटियां है। मौसमी ने शादी के बॉलीवुड इंड्रस्ट्री में कदम रखा।
एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान मौसमी ने ये भी बताया था कि फिल्म रोटी कपड़ा और मकान (1974) की शूटिंग के दौरान मैं थीं और मुझे रेप सरवाइवर तुलसी का किरदार निभाया था। इसके शूट के दौरान काफी मुश्किल हुई थी। इंटरव्यू के दौरान उन्होंने ये भी बताया कि उनके साथ एक हादसा भी हो गया था जिसे लेकर मैं काफी डर गई थी। मौसमी के अनुसार फिल्म शूट के दौरान उनके ऊपर ढेर सारा आटा गिर गया। अपनी हालत देखकर मौसमी चटर्जी रोने लगीं। मौसमी के मुताबिक, 'उस वक्त मैं प्रेग्नेंट थीं और नीचे गिरने से ब्लीडिंग होने लगी थीं। मुझे तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाया गया। मैं खुशकिस्मत थी कि मैंने बच्चे को नहीं खोया।
#happybirthday Sanjeev Kumar played my father in our first film together, N C Sippy'sZindagi. Mala Sinha played my mother. I used to call him by his full name, Haribhai Zariwala. He lived near our house in Pali Hill (Bandra, a posh locality in Mumbai). We were close friends. He was very affectionate and kind-hearted, with a good sense of humour. He was very passionate about food. Sometimes he would come home when my husband and I were going out. He would say, 'You carry on... just tell your maid to cook some non-veg for me. Is there fish in the fridge?' He would get movie videos, watch them, eat, drink and leave. Haribhai would tell my husband that I'm like his mother.
मौसमी चटर्जी ने 'संजीव कुमार', 'जीतेन्द्र', 'राजेश खन्ना', 'शशि कपूर', 'अमिताभ बच्चन' जैसे अभिनेताओं के साथ काम किया। वैसे उनकी जोड़ी सबसे ज्यादा विनोद मेहरा के साथ पसंद की गई। मौसमी की सुपरहिट फिल्मों में 'कच्चे धागे', 'जहरीला इंसान', 'संतान', 'जल्लाद', 'करीब', 'जिंदगी रॉक्स स्वर्ग नरक', 'फूल खिले है गुलशन गुलशन', 'मांग भरो सजना', 'ज्योति बने ज्वाला', 'दासी', 'अंगूर', 'घर एक मंदिर', 'घायल आदि शामिल है। मौसमी फिल्म 'आवाज', 'घायल', 'ना तुम जानों न हम', 'पीकू' और 'आ अब लौट चलें' जैसी फिल्में कीं। इन फिल्मों में मौसमी के अभिनय की खूब सराहना की गई।