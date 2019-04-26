B'day Spl: 18 साल की उम्र में मां बन गई थीं मौसमी चटर्जी, प्रेग्नेंसी के दौरान हुआ था ये हादसा

Hie Good Afternoon.... 🎤🎧🎼🎵🎶🔊🎸🎷 😘This movie is purposeful - a lighthouse for me personally. The story line is simple and effective. Excellent acting by the cast. Excellent music, "Rimjhim Ghire Sawan ..." stays apart. This is a refreshing movie.😍 The song which glorifies the rain will make you want to take a stroll on the wet lanes and corners of Mumbai. The famous Marine Drive and other landmarks of the city make this a typical Mumbai number. It sees Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee walking on the water-clogged streets amidst a heavy downpour.🤗 🌺🌱🌲🌳🌴🍃🌾🌿☘🍀 Movie : Manzil (1979) Song : Rim jim gire sawan... Lyricist : Yogesh Singer : lata Mangeshkar Music Director : Rahul Dev Burman 🍂🍃🌾🌿☘🍀🍁🌴🌼 #AmitabhBachchan #MoushumiChatterjee #R.D.Burman #K.K.Mahajan #Vintagebollywoodsongs #Romanticsongs #Evergreensongs #Classicsongs #Indiancinema #Indiansingers #Bollywoodsongs #Oldhindisongs #Oldbollywoodsong #Retrosongs #OldSongs #Retrobollywoodsongs #oldbollywoodlegends #oldbollywoodsong #oldisgold #bollywoodclassics #oldbollywoodfilms

