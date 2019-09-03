DA Image

मिलिंद सोमन ने खास अंदाज में अंकिता को विश किया जन्मदिन, अफ्रीका की सबसे ऊंची चोटी पर वाइफ को किया KISS

milind soman celebrate his wife ankita konwar birthday

53 साल के मिलिंद सोमन ने पिछले साल जब 26 साल छोटी अंकिता कुंवर से शादी की थी। इस कपल को  उम्र के फ़ासले की वजह से यह शादी खूब चर्चित रही थी। आज मिलिंद सोमन की वाइफ अंकिता कुंवर अपना 28वां बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट कर रही हैं। अंकिता कुंवर के बर्थडे स्पेशल बनाने के लिए मिलिंद खास तैयारी कर रखी है। वहीं इस मौके पर मिलिंद ने पत्नी को खास और रोमांटिक तरीके से जन्मदिन विश किया है।

जी हां अंकिता कुंवर के बर्थडे स्पेशल बनाने के लिए मिलिंद अपनी वाइफ के साथ अफ्रीका की सबसे ऊंची माउंट किलिमंजारो (Mount Kilimanjaro ) के सबसे ऊंचे स्थान ऊरु शिखर (19,341 फीट) पर पहुंचे हैं। इसी उंची पहाड़ी पर पहुंच कर मिलिंद ने अंकिता को किस कर उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दी। दोनों ने सेलिब्रेशन के खास पलों की कई तस्‍वीरें शेयर की हैं।

फोटो शेयर करते हुए मिलिंद ने लिखा कि जंबो लोग। बहुत खास रहा 28वां बर्थडे। सुपर वाइफ अंकिता कोंवर। 29वें साल की क्‍या शानदार शुरुआत है 19,341 फीट Uhuru peak में पहुंच रहे हैं। ये अफ्रीका की रूफ है। मिलिंद ने लिखा कि मुझे लगता है ऐसा पहली बार किसी असम महिला ने किया है। मुझे तुम पर गर्व है स्‍वीट हार्ट। तुमने बहुत लोगों को प्रेरणा दी है। मिलिंद और अंकिता ने ट्रैकिंग की तस्‍वीरें शेयर की।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was a climb alright! Celebrated my 28th birthday by climbing the highest mountain in Africa #kilimanjaro and summiting the highest peak at 19341 feet #uhurupeak !! And by doing so, became one of the first #assamese women to have done it 🙌 It did require a lot of courage, patience and resistance to reach the top but it was all worth it. Life offers so much to teach us, we just have to open our hearts to learn. Kilimanjaro you have been extremely kind 🙏 Thank you for a beautiful birthday @milindrunning ! Couldn’t have done this without your support 😘 Thank you for being with me through the montane forests to moorlands to towering alpine deserts to everything. May we learn more and grow more together 💖 Here’s to another year of life 🥂 . P.S thank you everyone for your wonderful warm wishes on my birthday and sorry I couldn’t reply, as I was in the mountains 🙈 wish you all LOADS OF LOVE 😘💖 . . #kilimanjaro #trekking #summits #peaksoftheworld #rooftopofafrica #axomiya #axomiyasuwali #proudassamese #millennialwayoflife #theultrahusband #africa #tanzania

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As a child, every time I thought of Tarzan, I wanted to live like him, to live free and understand nature. And every time I thought of Dora the explorer, I wanted to be an explorer!Just to be out in the nature with all its glory! I have been in love with nature as long as I can remember and I am soo happy to have found a partner who shares my love and excitement for it. The Himalayas have always been kind and I can’t wait to go back 🐸 But this time #Africa it is !! ❤️ #soexcited . . #naturelovers #trekkers #travelcouple #africa #india #himalayas #kilimanjaro #runnersofinstagram #runningcouple #foreveryouandi #theultrahusband #millennialwayoflife

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

 

 

  milind soman celebrate his wife ankita konwar birthday on Mount Kilimanjaro

