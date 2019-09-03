मिलिंद सोमन ने खास अंदाज में अंकिता को विश किया जन्मदिन, अफ्रीका की सबसे ऊंची चोटी पर वाइफ को किया KISS

JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so 😋😋😋 so proud of you sweetheart 🌝 You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness ❤ #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost 😊 #africa #alwaysandforever 📷 Fredy

A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on Sep 2, 2019 at 12:13am PDT