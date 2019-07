Malaika Mrora ने किया split पोज में योगा, फोटो देखकर फैंस के उड़े होश

Doin yoga or any form of exercise makes me happy ,energised,focused ,but above all CALM .....#malaikasmondaymotivation .... make this Monday n every Monday count @thedivayoga @reebokindia @sarvesh_shashi

