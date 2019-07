सलमान खान की 'दबंग 3' का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाने पर ये क्या बोल गईं मलाइका अरोड़ा, किया चौकाने खुलासा

Namaste, Salaam Alaikum, Hello and a big thank you to all my fans & the police of #madhyapradesh #maheshwar #dabangg3 @prabhudheva @arbaazkhanofficial @nikhildwivedi25 @skfilmsofficial

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Apr 3, 2019 at 6:40am PDT