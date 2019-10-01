'फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट' में शामिल हुईं मलाइका अरोड़ा, वीडियो शेयर कर पीएम मोदी और किरण रिजिजू की तारीफ

As the co-founder of the @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga, I am super happy to support the Sports Authority of India and the Government of India's Fit India 2km plogging run on 2nd October, 2019. This is a commendable initiative by honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and Honorable @kiren.rijiju and it will go a long way in helping make India fit and swachch. I also would love to invite my partner @markmsm6 who is also known as the ‘Steve Jobs of fitness’ to participate in this since he is going to be in India with the team he co-owns @sacramentokings for the first-ever NBA game in the country! @drkkaggarwal1234 @nbaindia #FitIndiaMovement

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:15am PDT