'फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट' में शामिल हुईं मलाइका अरोड़ा, वीडियो शेयर कर पीएम मोदी और किरण रिजिजू की तारीफ

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने रेडियो कार्यक्रम 'मन की बात' में इस बार लोगों की सेहत और स्वच्छता की अपनी मुहिम पर भी खास चर्चा की है। मोदी ने देशवासियों से अपील की कि 2 अक्टूबर से वे सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक से मुक्ति की मुहिम बढ़कर भाग लें। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने 'प्लॉगिंग' के बारें में सभी को एक साथ आने की अपील भी की थी। पीएम मोदी के 'प्लॉगिंग' और 'फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट' से अब बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस मलाइका अरोड़ा (Malaika Arora) जुड़ गई हैं। इस बात की जानकारी खुद मलाइका ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए दी है। वीडियो में मलाइका ने पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू की योजना की तारीफ करते हुए लोगों से इस कैंपेन में शामिल होने की अपील भी की है।
As the co-founder of the @sarvayogastudios and @thedivayoga, I am super happy to support the Sports Authority of India and the Government of India's Fit India 2km plogging run on 2nd October, 2019. This is a commendable initiative by honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi and Honorable @kiren.rijiju and it will go a long way in helping make India fit and swachch. I also would love to invite my partner @markmsm6 who is also known as the ‘Steve Jobs of fitness’ to participate in this since he is going to be in India with the team he co-owns @sacramentokings for the first-ever NBA game in the country! @drkkaggarwal1234 @nbaindia #FitIndiaMovement
आपको बता दें कि बॉलीवुड में मालइका अपने फिटनेस के लिए काफी जागरुक मानी जाती हैं। मीडिया खबरों की मानें तो मलाइका एक दिन भी जिम जाना मिस नहीं करती हैं। वह अक्सर जिम के बाहर स्पॉट की जाती हैं और जब भी मौका मिलता है एक्साइज, योग व मेडिटेशन करती हैं। अपनी इन्हीं सब खूबी की वजह से 45 साल की उम्र में भी वह 25 साल की एक्ट्रेस को जबरदस्त टक्कर देती हैं। मलाइका अक्सर अपने फिटनेस वीडियो को फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती हैं। उनकी वीडियो को फैंस फॉलो भी करते हैं और उनकी स्टेप को कॉपी कर उनकी तारीफ भी करते हैं।
Good morning to all you lovely people! When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Wellness is a journey that lasts a lifetime. And it's never about the destination, it's about the journey itself. Here's one of my favorite asanas, Bhujangasana. This Cobra pose forms a beautiful arch with your spine. Some of its benefits are: 1. It relieves stress. 2. It strengthens and tones your shoulders, abdomen and glutes. 3. It improves the flexibility of your body by working on the spinal column. 4. It calms your mind. Start your week on a positive note with the beautiful Bhujangasana, hold the posture for 5 to 10 breaths. Let go of everything that doesn't serve your purpose in becoming your true self. Hello new week! Hello Universe. @sarvesh_shashi @sarvayogastudios @thedivayoga #Believeinyourself #BeYou #HappyMonday #malaikasmondaymotivation
क्या होती हैं ‘प्लागिंग’
दरअसल, प्लॉगिंग एक तरह की जॉगिंग होती है। इस जॉगिंग के दौरान रास्ते में पड़ा कूड़ा उठाते हुए जाना होता है। कॉलिंस डिक्शनरी के मुताबिक प्लॉगिंग की शुरुआत स्वीडन में हुई थी। पीएम ने रिपुदमन का ज़िक्र करते हुए कहा कि प्लॉगिंग उनके लिए भी नई चीज़ है और इस नई चीज ने उन्हें इतना प्रभावित किया है कि ‘दो अक्टूबर को दो किलोमीटर प्लागिंग’ कार्यक्रम का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा।
#malaikasmondaymotivation .. Hello to all you beautiful people out there! This Monday, I want to talk to you about miracles. At @thedivayoga and @sarvayogastudios, we truly do believe in miracles. But miracles don't happen overnight, they take time, they take effort and they need for us to be open, but they are not impossible. Speaking of miracles, here is a variation of the Chamatkarasana, which helps us do just this! It truly is a miracle asana, which helps in both physical and psychological benefits. 1. It meticulously combines the back bend and single hand balance. 2. Physically, it opens the chest, shoulders and throat. 3. Opens the hips and hip flexors. 4. Stretches and strengthens the back. 5. It cultivates feelings of universal love and acceptance. Here's my gratitude message for you today, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all.”Hello Universe, Hello new week! @sarvesh_shashi