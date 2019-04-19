कपूर खान की समर नाइट पार्टी में कुछ ऐसे दिखीं मलाइका अरोड़ा, देखें वायरल फोटो

बी-टाउन में आजकल मलाइका आरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर की अफेयर की खबरों की खबरों से काफी गरम है। हाल ही में मलाइका को अर्जुन के साथ लीलावती अस्पताल में देखा गया, जहां से कई सारी अफवाह भरी खबरें सामने आई हैं। इन्हीं सब के बीच मलाइका को एक बार फिर अपनी 'गर्ल्स गैंग' के साथ देखा गया। मलाइका, करीना कपूर, और अमृता अरोड़ा एक पार्टी में मस्ती करते हुए दिखाई दी। पार्टी की कुछ खास तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही हैं। इन तस्वीरों में करीना और मलाइका की जोड़ी काफी शानदार लग रही हैं।
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने खुद इन तस्वीरों को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। इसके साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- 'समर नाइट्स...टेरस नाइट्स।' सामने आई इन फोटो में मलाइका ने यहां रेड टी-शर्ट और जींस में दिखाई दे रही हैं तो वहीं करीना ने जींस के उपर करीना ने ब्लैक टी शर्ट पहन रखा है।
इस तस्वीर को अब तक 2 लाख 90 हजार से भी अधिक लोगों ने पसंद किया है। इस तस्वीर में मलाइका की छोटी बहन अमृता अरोड़ा और बाकि के दोस्त भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 'गर्ल्स गैंग' समेत इन तस्वीरों में अमृता अरोड़ा के पति शकील लडक और फैशन डिजाइनर विक्रम फडनीस भी दिखाई दिए।
आपको बता दें कि मलाइका की पार्टी वाली फोटो सामने आने से पहले उनका एक ब्राइडल फोटोशूट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ है। जिसे मलाइका ने अपने सोशल साइट पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि क्लासिक समर वेडिंग के लिए एक परफेक्ट चॉइस। इन तस्वीरों में मलाइका मलाइका ने रेड लहंगा पहना हुआ है और अपने बालों को खुला रखा है। उनकी इस बला की खूबसूरती और मस्त-मस्त अदाएं आपका भी दिल जीत लेगी।
