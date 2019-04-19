DA Image

व्यापारियों के कार्यक्रम में बोले पीएम मोदी- टेंशन फ्री होकर करें कारोबार
संजय राउत बोले- कांग्रेस छोड़नेवाली प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी आज ज्वाइन करेगी शिवसेना
कांग्रेस की राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता प्रियंका चतुर्वेदी ने दिया इस्तीफा-PTI
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: टीएमसी और भाजपा ने कांग्रेस की राह मुश्किल की
लोकसभा चुनाव: पंजाब और चंडीगढ़ की चार सीटों के समीकरणों में उलझी भाजपा
ऐतिहासिक: 25 साल बाद एक मंच पर होंगे मुलायम और मायावती
कई जगह ईवीएम खराबी, छिटपुट हिंसा के बीच हो रहा लोकसभा चुनाव के दूसरे चरण का मतदान, जानिए 10 बातें
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: दूसरे चरण की वोटिंग शुरू होते ही कई जगह ईवीएम में आई खराबी
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: दूसरे चरण की वोटिंग शुरू होते ही कई जगह ईवीएम में आई खराबी
आडवाणी, जोशी के बाद BJP के इस नेता ने भी लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने से किया इनकार
कपूर खान की समर नाइट पार्टी में कुछ ऐसे दिखीं मलाइका अरोड़ा, देखें वायरल फोटो

malaika arora and kareena kapoor

बी-टाउन में आजकल मलाइका आरोड़ा और अर्जुन कपूर की अफेयर की खबरों की खबरों से काफी गरम है। हाल ही में मलाइका को अर्जुन के साथ लीलावती अस्पताल में देखा गया, जहां से कई सारी अफवाह भरी खबरें सामने आई हैं। इन्हीं सब के बीच मलाइका को एक बार फिर अपनी  'गर्ल्स गैंग' के साथ देखा गया। मलाइका, करीना कपूर, और अमृता अरोड़ा एक पार्टी में मस्ती करते हुए दिखाई दी। पार्टी की कुछ खास तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रही हैं। इन तस्वीरों में करीना और मलाइका की जोड़ी काफी शानदार लग रही हैं। 

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने खुद इन तस्वीरों को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। इसके साथ उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- 'समर नाइट्स...टेरस नाइट्स।' सामने आई इन फोटो में मलाइका ने यहां रेड टी-शर्ट और जींस में दिखाई दे रही हैं तो वहीं करीना ने जींस के उपर करीना ने ब्लैक टी शर्ट पहन रखा है।

'मोहब्बतें' एक्ट्रेस किम शर्मा के खिलाफ दर्ज हुई शिकायत, 'सैलरी' को लेकर लगा ये आरोप

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Summer nights...... #bebo♥️#ammusterrace

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

कार्तिक आर्यन के लंबे बालों की चढ़ी बली! नया लुक देखकर चौंक जाएंगे

इस तस्वीर को अब तक 2 लाख 90 हजार से भी अधिक लोगों ने पसंद किया है।  इस तस्वीर में मलाइका की छोटी बहन अमृता अरोड़ा और बाकि के दोस्त भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 'गर्ल्स गैंग' समेत इन तस्वीरों में अमृता अरोड़ा के पति शकील लडक और फैशन डिजाइनर विक्रम फडनीस भी दिखाई दिए।

कंगना रनौत-राजकुमार की 'Mental Hai Kya' को लेकर हो रहा है भारी विवाद

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Summer nights .... terrace nights @amuaroraofficial @shaklad @vahbizmehta @delnazd @mallika_bhat @vikramphadnis #bebo#ammusrerrace

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

आपको बता दें कि मलाइका की पार्टी वाली फोटो सामने आने से पहले उनका एक ब्राइडल फोटोशूट सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ है। जिसे मलाइका ने अपने सोशल साइट पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि क्लासिक समर वेडिंग के लिए एक परफेक्ट चॉइस। इन तस्वीरों में मलाइका मलाइका ने रेड लहंगा पहना हुआ है और अपने बालों को खुला रखा है। उनकी इस बला की खूबसूरती और मस्त-मस्त अदाएं आपका भी दिल जीत लेगी।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'The Fuchsia Corsage' with Malaika Malaika Arora was as the befitting showstopper for our glorious collection 'Zinnia', which left everyone with a star struck feeling at the @timesfashionweek. The glam goddess also dressed in @kalkifashion much-talked about hand-carved masterpiece ‘The Fuchsia Corsage’ lehenga from the ‘Azalea’ collection. She looked aesthetically pleasing and appealing in this exclusively created bridal masterpiece. #MalaikaAroraXKalki . SKU: 485842 (Link In The Bio) Jewellery: @aquamarine_jewellery . . #kalkifashion #kalkixmalaikaarora #malaikaarora #showstopper #kalkifashion #springsummer18 #kalkiss18 #pinks #KALKIxZinnia #pinklehenga #bridallehenga #newcollection #springsummer2019 #summercolors #bombaytimesweek #mehendi #mehendistyles #jacketstyles # #couturefashion #summerstyle #summerhues #bridalstyle #indiandesigners #bridalcouture #traditionalwear #lehengastyle #ethnicfashion #festiveseason #indianweddings #weddinginspirations

A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'The Fuchsia Corsage' with Malaika The glam goddess also dressed in KALKI Fashion’s much-talked about hand-carved masterpiece ‘The Fuchsia Corsage’ lehenga from the ‘Azalea’ collection. The dainty pink embroidered lehenga showcases the grand celebration of Indian culture and hand-done embroideries in all its admiration. The painterly richness of the multicolored floral thread work and bead work entwined with traditional zardozi beauty and Moroccan motifs running all through makes it a wardrobe of choice for a classic summer wedding. The bridal lehenga is creatively equated with a gorgeous deep pointed neckline silk choli, with similar embroidery bordered with golden vines. . SKU: 485842 (Link In The Bio) Jewellery: @aquamarine_jewellery . . #kalkifashion #kalkixmalaikaarora #malaikaarora #showstopper #kalkifashion #springsummer18 #kalkiss18 #pinks #KALKIxZinnia #pinklehenga #bridallehenga #newcollection #springsummer2019 #summercolors #bombaytimesweek #mehendi #mehendistyles #jacketstyles # #couturefashion #summerstyle #summerhues #bridalstyle #indiandesigners #bridalcouture #traditionalwear #lehengastyle #ethnicfashion #festiveseason #indianweddings #weddinginspirations

A post shared by KalkiFashion (@kalkifashion) on

  Hindi News
  • Web Title:malaika arora and kareena kapoor khan enjoy late night party photo viral

