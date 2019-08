B'Day SPL: करोड़ों संपत्ति के मालिक होने के बावजूद इस वजह से महेश बाबू के बैंक खाते हो गए थे सील

My first reaction was... Wow!!! Quite freaky in a way looking at another Me!! Can't get more real than this... Hats off to the artistry & detailing by the @mtssingapore team. It's unbelievably close to life. Thanks a lot to Madame Tussauds SG team for unveiling the figure in my own city & my country amidst my family, friends & fans. Extremely happy with the response & love, each one has showered on me. I'm very happy, overwhelmed and grateful😊😊

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Mar 25, 2019 at 3:50am PDT