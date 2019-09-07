लैंडर विक्रम से संपर्क टूटा, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने ऐसे बढ़ाया वैज्ञानिकों का हौसला

चांद पर उतरने की देश की उम्मीदों को अंतिम क्षणों में बड़ा झटका लगा। शनिवार तड़के जब पूरा देश टकटकी लगाए देख रहा था तभी चंद्रमा की सतह से महज 2.1 किलोमीटर दूरी पर लैंडर विक्रम से वैज्ञानिकों का संपर्क टूट गया। इसरो चेयरमैन के शिवन ने इसकी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि लैंडर विक्रम से मिले आंकड़ों का परीक्षण करने के बाद पूरी जानकारी मिल पाएगी। वैज्ञानिकों के मुताबिक उम्मीद अभी भी कायम है।

इसरो मुख्यालय में मौजूद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने वैज्ञानिकों को सलाम करते हुए उनका हौसला बढ़ाया। मोदी ने कहा, ‘जीवन में उतार-चढ़ाव आते रहते हैं। यह कोई छोटी उपलब्धि नहीं है। देश आप लोगों की मेहनत पर गर्व करता है। मेरी ओर से आप सब को बधाई। आप लोगों ने विज्ञान और मानव जाति की काफी सेवा की है। आगे भी प्रयास जारी रहेगा। मैं पूरी तरह आपके साथ हूं। ऑल द बेस्ट।’

India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be!



Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme.

इसके साथ ही बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी वैज्ञानिकों का हौसला बढ़ाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें आप पर गर्व है।

गिरते हैं शहसवार ही मैदान-ए-जंग में, वो तिफ्ल क्या गिरे जो घुटनों के बल चले!!!

Well done @isro. We are proud of you.🙏🇮🇳

Damn.... I hope they can restore communication. Hard worK of so many and prayers of so many. It’ll happen. BELIEVE!!! Well done ISRO.

We shall over come!!!!! Future belongs to those who believe in the beauty their dreams!! We are incredibly proud of the entire team of @isro - what was achieved today was no small feat. #JaiHind https://t.co/ktuJjb9ozx

No matter what the final conclusion of this mission is.. all I wanna say is I am hella proud of India 🇮🇳🙌🏼@ISRO #Chandrayan2

