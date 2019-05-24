Lok Sabha Result 2019: पीएम मोदी की जीत पर अक्षय कुमार ने ऐसे दी बधाई

बीजेपी के नेतृत्व में एनडीए की शानदार जीत के बाद कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने पीएम मोदी को शुभकामनाएं दी है। बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार ने भी अब पीएम मोदी को बधाई देते हुए ट्वीट किया है। अक्षय ने लिखा, 'आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए दिल से बधाई। राष्ट्र को आगे बढ़ाने और उसे वैश्विक पटल पर लाने के आपके सभी प्रयासों को स्वीकार किया गया। दूसरे सफल कार्यकाल के लिए आपको ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।'

Heartiest congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 23, 2019

बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले अक्षय ने पीएम मोदी का इंटरव्यू लिया था जो काफी सुर्खियों में रहा था।

पढ़ें बाकी सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 23, 2019

The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice.@narendramodi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 23, 2019

Respected dear @narendramodi ji

hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless. — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019

We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership... — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 23, 2019

The country has decided congratulations hon prime minister @narendramodi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2019