DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
राहुल की अमेठी से हार पर लोगों ने सिद्धू से पूछा, आप कब ले रहे हैं राजनीति से संन्यास
लोकसभा रिजल्ट 2019: बंगाल में बीजेपी की बड़ी जीत पर ममता ने ट्वीट कर रही ये बात
बंगाल में मतदान के दौरान हुई भारी हिंसा दे रही थी परिवर्तन का संकेत
पश्चिम बंगाल में शुरुआती रुझान में बीजेपी निकली आगे, क्या ढह जाएगा ममता का किला
गृह मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों को किया अलर्ट, कहा- वोटों की गिनती के दौरान भड़क सकती हैं हिंसा
अगर बहुमत से चूकता है एनडीए तो सरकार का दावा करेगा विपक्ष, ये है रणनीति
जानिए, जिस वक्त एग्जिट पोल आ रहा था शरद पवार किस रणनीति में व्यस्त थे
कुलगाम मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने हिजबुल के 2 आतंकियों को किया ढेर
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : ईवीएम पर विपक्ष की चिंता पर चुनाव आयोग की बैठक आज
लोकसभा 2019 : भारतीय ईवीएम में सेंधमारी की संभावना न के बराबर
विशेष:
#महासंग्राम 2019 #हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #आओराजनीतिकरें #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

Lok Sabha Result 2019: पीएम मोदी की जीत पर अक्षय कुमार ने ऐसे दी बधाई

बीजेपी के नेतृत्व में एनडीए की शानदार जीत के बाद कई बॉलीवुड सितारों ने पीएम मोदी को शुभकामनाएं दी है। बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार ने भी अब पीएम मोदी को बधाई देते हुए ट्वीट किया है। अक्षय ने लिखा, 'आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को ऐतिहासिक जीत के लिए दिल से बधाई। राष्ट्र को आगे बढ़ाने और उसे वैश्विक पटल पर लाने के आपके सभी प्रयासों को स्वीकार किया गया। दूसरे सफल कार्यकाल के लिए आपको ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।'

 

 

बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले अक्षय ने पीएम मोदी का इंटरव्यू लिया था जो काफी सुर्खियों में रहा था। 

पढ़ें बाकी सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:lok sabha elections result this is how akshay kumar wishes pm narendra modi

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

Loksabha Results 2019: आजतक और न्यूज24 के एग्जिट पोल सबसे सटीक रहे

Loksabha Results 2019: आजतक और न्यूज24 के एग्जिट पोल सबसे सटीक रहे

VIDEO: विराट कोहली ने राशिद खान की गेंदबाजी को लेकर कह दी ये बात

VIDEO: विराट कोहली ने राशिद खान की गेंदबाजी को लेकर कह दी ये बात

Election 2019: PM मोदी को सुरेश रैना ने इस खास अंदाज में दी बधाई

Election 2019: PM मोदी को सुरेश रैना ने इस खास अंदाज में दी बधाई

जरूर पढ़ें

पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड351/9(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान297/10(46.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 54 रनों से हराया
Sun, 19 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड351/9(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान297/10(46.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 54 रनों से हराया
Sun, 19 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 1
पाकिस्तान
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, ब्रिस्टल
Fri, 24 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 2
श्रीलंका
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
सोफ़िया गार्डन्स, कार्डिफ़
Fri, 24 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 4
भारत
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
केनिंग्टन ओवल (द ओवल), लंदन
Sat, 25 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 3
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
द रोज़ बोउल, सोउथेम्पटन
Sat, 25 May 2019 03:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर