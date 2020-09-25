DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का निधन: अक्षय कुमार से लेकर महेश बाबू तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का निधन: अक्षय कुमार से लेकर महेश बाबू तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का शुक्रवार को 74 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद उन्हें चेन्नई के एक अस्पताल में 5 अगस्त को भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां पर उनका 2 महीने से इलाज चल रहा था। एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन की जानकारी मिलते ही सभी सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। 

 


बता दें कि एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने हिंदी फिल्मों की गायिकी में भी अपनी एक अलग पहचान स्थापित की थी। सलमान खान-भाग्यश्री स्टारर सुपरहिट फिल्म 'मैंने प्यार किया' में सलमान खान के सभी गाने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने गाए थे जो सुपरहिट साबित हुए थे। उसके बाद उन्होंने सलमान की कई फिल्मों के कई गानों में अपनी आवाज दी। इसके बाद उन्होंने हिंदी फिल्मों में विभिन्न सितारों के लिए अपनी आवाज दी।

सलमान खान ने मांगी थी दुआ

सलमान खान ने गुरुवार को ही ट्वीट किया था, 'बालासुब्रमण्यम सर, मेरी दिल से यह दुआ है कि आप जल्द ठीक हो जाएं और मैं आपके हर गाने के लिए आभार व्यक्त करता हूं जो आपने मेरे लिए गाए हैं जिससे आपने अपने दिल दीवाना हीरो प्रेम को खास बनाया। मैं आपसे प्यार करता हूं।'  

