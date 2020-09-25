सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का निधन: अक्षय कुमार से लेकर महेश बाबू तक, बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सिंगर एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का शुक्रवार को 74 वर्ष की उम्र में निधन हो गया। कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए जाने के बाद उन्हें चेन्नई के एक अस्पताल में 5 अगस्त को भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां पर उनका 2 महीने से इलाज चल रहा था। एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन की जानकारी मिलते ही सभी सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है।
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Balasubrahmanyam ji.Just a few months back I’d interacted with him during a virtual concert in this lockdown..he seemed hale,hearty & his usual legendary self...life is truly unpredictable. My thoughts & prayers with his family🙏🏻#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/NytdM7YhBL
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2020
Very sad to hear about the demise of the legend Shri #SPBalasubramaniam Garu...
It’s a huge loss to not just the film fraternity but also our nation.
Our prayers and condolences to the family.
May his soul rest in peace...#RIPSPB 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Nqu5Api6EU
— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) September 25, 2020
#ripspb ...Devastated pic.twitter.com/EO55pd648u
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 25, 2020
Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020
Deeply saddened by the loss of #SPBalasubramaniam sir.. thankyou for your artistry and your kind words.may the halls of heaven be filled with your resplendent voice. You were family and the loss is heartbreaking
— shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) September 25, 2020
Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit, and never dies. #SPBalasubramaniam rest in peace sir 💔 love and strength to the family and fans 💔
— kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) September 25, 2020
बता दें कि एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने हिंदी फिल्मों की गायिकी में भी अपनी एक अलग पहचान स्थापित की थी। सलमान खान-भाग्यश्री स्टारर सुपरहिट फिल्म 'मैंने प्यार किया' में सलमान खान के सभी गाने एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने गाए थे जो सुपरहिट साबित हुए थे। उसके बाद उन्होंने सलमान की कई फिल्मों के कई गानों में अपनी आवाज दी। इसके बाद उन्होंने हिंदी फिल्मों में विभिन्न सितारों के लिए अपनी आवाज दी।
सलमान खान ने मांगी थी दुआ
सलमान खान ने गुरुवार को ही ट्वीट किया था, 'बालासुब्रमण्यम सर, मेरी दिल से यह दुआ है कि आप जल्द ठीक हो जाएं और मैं आपके हर गाने के लिए आभार व्यक्त करता हूं जो आपने मेरे लिए गाए हैं जिससे आपने अपने दिल दीवाना हीरो प्रेम को खास बनाया। मैं आपसे प्यार करता हूं।'