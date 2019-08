VIDEO: संगीतकार खय्याम का आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार, अस्पताल से घर आया उनका पार्थिव शरीर

Legend #khayyam no more. On his 89th birthday, Khayyam announced the formation of a charitable trust — Khayyam Jagjeet Kaur KPG Charitable Trust — and decided to donate his entire wealth to the trust to support budding artists and technicians in India. His wealth at the time of announcement was valued at around ₹10 crore He decided not to celebrate his birthday after terrorist attack on India's border post of Pulwama.. 🙏 #rip

